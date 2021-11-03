Apartment explosion suspect now charged with aggravated assault in separate incident

The man who is being investigated for the massive apartment explosion that happened in September has been indicted for an incident that happened three days before.

Phillip Dankins, 28 Dallas, faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The indictment says the offense happened Sept. 26, three days before a massive explosion leveled an apartment building at 5738 Highland Hills Dr. An arrest affidavit says Dankins became involved in an argument with his pregnant girlfriend. The two already have one child together.

“The suspect (Dankins) answered the door with a small handgun with a brown tip, chambered a round, and pointed the gun at the complainant and began yelling.” the arrest affidavit says.

A separate affidavit says there was a second argument on Sept. 28. This time Dankins left, returned and “shot several rounds into the ront door, and side windows of apartment #129. One of the bullets went through the hose behind the oven causing a leak. The gas continued to leak until approximately 10:00am,” the affidavit says.

Hours later, as Dallas Fire Rescue investigated the gas odor the explosion happened. Firefighters Andrew Curtis, Chris Gadomski, Pauline Perez and Ronald Hall were injured.

The investigation into the explosion is still ongoing, Dallas police say. A separate investigation by Dallas Fire Rescue has concluded and the case has been sent to the District Attorney’s office. So far, that case has not been acted on.

