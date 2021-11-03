CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Bill Gates is conspiracy theorists’ ‘perfect villain’

By Mark Menard
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vv75F_0clnqoUl00

Microchips delivered into human beings through vaccinations. 5G cell phone towers radiating viruses onto people. Intentional crashes of the power grid in red states like Texas. If you ask conspiracy theorists, the threads in all of these nefarious plots against mankind lead back to one man: Microsoft mastermind Bill Gates.

But why? How did Gates become the first, last and only name in the supervillain game to a certain subset of the population?

A new study conducted at UCLA is endeavoring to unravel exactly why misinformation spreads, and why Gates has so frequently become the figurehead for evil worldwide takeovers. After all, he’s not the only tech billionaire out there. In fact, it is questionable whether he’s even the most well-known anymore.

After all, he’s not garnering headlines from trying to launch himself into space like his peers Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. In fact, Gates lays pretty low compared to those two.

Timothy Tangherlini, a professor at the University of California-Berkeley, says parallels can be drawn between modern-day conspiracy theories and Old Norse sagas, his personal area of expertise.

"The narrative structures are of course the same – as humans growing up in cultural groups, we've become incredibly adept at telling stories that help explain how the world works, and why it looks the way it does," Tangherlini told USA TODAY. "Gates in some ways acts as a 'perfect villain' in contemporary society, as he appears in so many different contexts – and could be cast as a villain in each of those contexts.”

Some of those contexts include his association with Big Tech, his foundation’s work with public health and, of course, his governmental contacts – an absolutely essential component for any supervillain worth his salt, to be sure.

Of course, for misinformation to strike a chord, it must contain at least some kernel of truth buried beneath all the rich fictional storytelling, something that can be verified that gives the story some real-world credibility.

Gates’s pet projects include the fight against overpopulation and trying to turn the tide of climate change. So naturally, Gates must be looking to depopulate the world by sterilizing its residents secretly through a forced vaccination. If that seems like quite the leap, rest assured that it is. And it’s not one without historical precedent. It has its roots in the centuries-old fear of witchcraft, according to an analysis by The Guardian.

During the witchcraft scare of the 19 th century, people believed a witch could brew a potion that caused miscarriages.
Population sterilization.

People also believed that witches snatched babies, a pretty direct parallel to the QAnon movement’s panic over sex traffickers moving kidnapped children through secret (non-existent) tunnels under D.C.-area pizza restaurants.

Perhaps Gates has a secret underground lair in the basement of the Alamo.

So why do the same stories keep coming back with fancy new bells and whistles?

People look for someone else to blame when they feel persecuted or encounter unexplained misfortune to help them make sense of it, according to social psychological research by Manvir Singh, a research fellow at France’s Institute of Advanced Study in Toulouse.

Singh says often the scapegoat is someone who the person doesn’t trust.

"On the basis of that research, then, fighting misinformation would entail creating more trust, reducing feelings of persecution or anxiety, minimizing the impact of misfortune, and providing more plausible explanations of it," Singh told USA TODAY.

And the current mistrusted person du jour seems to be Bill Gates.

For what it’s worth, Gates has denied the accusations, commenting during a June 2020 call with reporters where he announced funding for COVID inoculation in low-income countries.

"I've never been involved any sort of microchip-type thing," Gates said. "It's almost hard to deny this stuff because it's so stupid or strange."

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Why billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos buy carbon offsets — and how they work

It's a common refrain: A billionaire loudly promotes potential solutions for climate change while jetting around the world, leaving a sizable carbon footprint. This week, it happened twice. First, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — an outspoken advocate for combatting climate change — reportedly celebrated his 66th birthday by hosting dozens of guests, including fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos, on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean Sea near Turkey's coast.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IBTimes

Bill Gates: 'No Comparable Feat' To Tackling Climate Change

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates discussed the future of climate tech and the feasibility of limiting rising temperatures in a recent interview with Jeremy Hunt of think tank Policy Exchange. Hunt released an excerpt of the interview Wednesday on Twitter, with the full interview expected on Friday. Gates said that...
ENVIRONMENT
nextbigfuture.com

Bill Gates Would Be a Trillionaire if He Diamond Handed Microsoft

If Bill Gates kept all of his shares after the first day of the Microsoft IPO he would now be a trillionaire. This would even allow for several billion in charitable donations. Bill Gates had 49% of Microsoft going into the IPO of Microsoft and had 45% after the first day of the IPO.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Jeff Bezos
Medscape News

How Bill Gates Thinks We Should Prepare for the Next Pandemic

In a recent interview, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, a longtime advocate for pandemic preparedness, gave concrete suggestions for steps we should be taking. Gates called for billions of dollars to be invested in global research to prepare for the next pandemic and address the weaknesses that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Microsoft founder Bill Gates warns of bioterrorist attacks that could millions; urges world leaders to use “germ games” to prepare for them

Back in February, we wrote about Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates after he warned that bioterrorism and climate change are the next biggest threats facing humanity. Gates warned that “somebody who wants to cause damage could engineer a virus. So that means the chance of running into this is more than just the naturally caused epidemics like the current one.”
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conspiracy Theorists#Big Tech
Forward

Does Netflix’s ‘Inside Job’ encourage antisemitic conspiracy theorists?

Jews are at the roots of most of the major conspiracy theories. A secret cabal who runs the government? That may be a QAnon tenet these days, but it’s originally from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a made-up pamphlet purporting to detail the Jewish plan for global domination. Bloodsucking lizard people? That one is made out of a bit of blood libel and a hodgepodge of stereotypes about Jewish immigrants to the U.S. being less than human.
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

Elon Musk trolls Jeff Bezos after Blue Origin loses NASA lawsuit

After Blue Origin’s lawsuit against NASA over a $2.9 billion contract awarded to SpaceX was dismissed, Elon Musk appeared to poke fun at Jeff Bezos on Twitter. Blue Origin, Bezos’ company, has been vying with SpaceX for a contract to handle NASA’s Human Landing System program, which is in charge of delivering astronauts to the moon’s surface for the agency’s planned Artemis missions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Microsoft
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
UCLA
dailyutahchronicle.com

Bringhurst: Let Billionaires Foot the Bill for Space Travel

Space exploration is an increasingly profitable sector and billionaires are cashing in. Since Elon Musk’s success with SpaceX, other entrepreneurs have hopped on the train — Richard Branson founded Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos started Blue Origin. Many are upset billionaires are investing in space while climate change remains a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Bill Gates warns of smallpox terror attacks as he seeks research funds

Bill Gates has warned governments to prepare for smallpox terror attacks and future pandemics by investing billions into research and development. Mr Gates made the comments in a Policy Exchange interview with the chair of the health select committee Jeremy Hunt.He said that countries like the US and the UK must spend “tens of billions” to fund the research adding that while it may be expensive, it could lead to the eradication of the flu and common cold. “I'm hoping in five years, I can write a book called, ‘We are ready for the next pandemic’, but it'll take tens...
VACCINES
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy