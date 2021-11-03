CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

National Sandwich Day: Where to get deals and freebies on subs and sandwiches

By Nexstar Media Wire, Michael Bartiromo
WFXR
WFXR
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqfHm_0clnqZCk00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s just as the Earl of Sandwich would have wanted.

In celebration of National Sandwich Day, sandwich shops across the country are treating Americans to cheap subs and hoagies on Wednesday, Nov. 3. National chains including Subway, Jersey Mike’s and Panera (and many more) are celebrating the occasion with sandwich-positive promotions including free food, buy-one-get-one subs and even custom “sandwich art,” among other deals and discounts.

Looking to stuff your sandwich-hole with a sensibly priced sammie? Head to one of the following shops (and prepare to download their apps) for a deal that would make the Earl of Sandwich proud.

Firehouse Subs

Firehouse Subs is giving its Rewards members the chance to win a free sub on National Sandwich Day by entering specific promo codes into the Firehouse Subs app. For the codes, customers are being instructed to keep up-to-date with to the brand’s social-media channels, specifically Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Jersey Mike’s Subs

In honor of National Sandwich Day, Jersey Mike’s is offering $2 off any regular sub for app users who enter the code “SANDWICH.” The deal is valid from Nov. 3 through Nov. 7, 2021.

App lets you buy leftover restaurant food. Is it worth it?

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s isn’t giving away sandwiches on National Sandwich Day, but they are donating 100% of sales from their Beefy Black & Bleu sandwiches to the Jimmy John’s Foundation, a partner of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

McAlister’s Deli

Starting on Nov. 3, McAlister’s Rewards Members at participating locations can get a second sandwich for 50% off by using a promotion featured in the McAlister’s app. The deal will be available in each user’s account through Nov. 17.

Panera

Panera’s biggest fans can enter its “Sandwich Day Sweepstakes” for one of 25 chances to win a custom portrait of themselves sitting atop “their favorite Panera sandwich.” The portrait will be painted by Jeff McCarthy, the artist behind Celebs on Sandwiches. Fans have through Nov. 8 to enter.

Popeyes

New users who sign up for the Popeyes app on Nov. 3 can get a free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich by ordering a minimum of $10 worth of food from participating U.S. restaurants (Alaska and Hawaii excluded).

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

Potbelly is celebrating National Sandwich Day with a buy-one-get-one-free offer: Customers who order an Original- or BIG-sized sandwich on Nov. 3 will be treated to a free Original sandwich. Orders must be placed online, or via the Potbelly app.

Schlotzsky’s

Customers using the Schlotzsky’s app for in-store or online orders can get a medium sandwich for $5 on Nov. 3. A service fee of $0.35 applies to web or app orders.

Banana bread is so last year: Here’s what we’re starting to bake instead, new study suggests

Subway

Subway’s MyWay members can redeem a free footlong with the purchase of any two other footlongs on National Sandwich Day. The deal is redeemable online or via the Subway app from Nov. 3 through Nov. 6.

Wendy’s

For the entire month of November, Wendy’s is offering two of its breakfast sandwiches — the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit, or the or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit — for just $1 apiece. The deals are available at participating locations through the end of November, during local breakfast hours.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to WFXR’s breaking news email list

Get breaking news, weather, and sports delivered to your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
Mashed

This Is The Most Popular Fried Chicken Chain In The US, According To New Report

Do you love fried chicken? We know we sure do. An exemplary fried chicken will feature juicy meat with a crispy, well-seasoned crust: Something we enjoy making at home when we have the time and space to deal with a bunch of hot oil, and something we'll order out when we don't. Luckily, when we want to eat fried chicken out, there are tons of restaurants and fast food spots where we can find tasty versions of the dish, ranging from upscale interpretations at sit-down restaurants like Jean-George Vongerichten's NYC spot Perry St. to of, course, old standby chains such as Popeyes, Chick-fil-A, and Church's (via Food & Wine).
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Hawaii State
Thrillist

Taco Bell's Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast Burritos on Thursday

Taco Bell is bringing back breakfast menu items, finally answering the pleas of many breakfast lovers across the nation. Even a no-bones day could be made better with Taco Bell for breakfast. To celebrate this return, Taco Bell is offering its breakfast burritos for free on October 21. Between 7...
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's and Popeyes Are Offering Free Food Right Now—Here's How to Get It

Two fast-food biggies are currently getting generous with free food. McDonald's will be showing appreciation for those raising America's future generations with a free breakfast giveaway. Anyone that works in a school, including teachers, administrators, and other school staff, will score a breakfast on the house if they head to their local McDonald's and show a work ID.
RESTAURANTS
OCRegister

These restaurants offer Thanksgiving dinner for takeout in 2021

Experts are predicting that if you’re planning to make your own Thanksgiving dinner this holiday season, you could face turkey shortages. But there is no shortage of restaurants offering traditional Thanksgiving meals for takeout. Several chains are taking orders for turkey dinners. Most are heat-and-serve feasts to be served family-style,...
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

Chick-Fil-A Milkshakes: What To Know Before Ordering

The fast-food world is saturated with chicken sandwiches these days, but only a few are good enough to compete with the one sitting at the helm of Chick-fil-A's menu. Invented by founder S. Truett Cathy in 1964, the chain's surprisingly uncomplicated Original Chicken Sandwich calls for nothing more than "a lightly breaded chicken breast with two pickles between a toasted, buttered bun" (via The Chicken Wire). And yet, people go crazy over the sando. Food Beast said in 2014 that the Georgia-based chain had sold more than 3 billion of them since the sandwich's debut.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandwich Day#Freebies#Sandwiches#Food Drink#Americans#Subway#Rewards#The Firehouse Subs#Beefy Black Bleu#Panera Panera
947wls.com

Wendy’s Fry-Days mean free food on Fridays!

Last month, Wendy’s started a weekly deal that offered free food with a purchase of fries. Fry-Day’s at Wendy’s continues this month and it kicks off November with a free 10-piece order of Crispy or Spicy Nuggets. Thrillist has a full list of this month’s deals including a free Spicy...
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Chick-fil-A Customers Are Furious the Fast-Food Chain Is Doing This

Chick-Fil-A customers frequent the casual dining fast-food chain for its quality combos and delightful customer service. The service is so good that Chick-Fil-A was voted "best in customer satisfaction" for the third consecutive year in a Newsweek survey. Unfortunately, customers are now pissed and telling the chain they can keep their "my pleasure" mantra. Some customers are so pissed that they've filed a lawsuit.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TODAY.com

How to get free fries at McDonald's for the rest of the month

The old saying goes that "there's no such thing as a free lunch"— but for the rest of the month that's only partly true. Right now, members of the McDonald’s rewards app can claim an offer for a free medium soft drink and medium fries when they buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Subway's Latest Deal Will Get You 3 Sandwiches for the Price of 2

Subway is dishing up a deal of epic proportions. Rather than treat customers to one, or even two, of their favorite sandwiches, Subway is offering up a chance to enjoy three menu favorites for a fraction of the price. For a limited time, customers can buy two footlongs and get...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Best Burger King Breakfast Item According To Nearly 38% Of People

McDonald's isn't the only fast food chain that serves up a mouthwatering breakfast — over the last few years, Burger King has also stepped up its morning menu. Thanks primarily to the restaurant's wildly popular Croissan'Wich, breakfast makes up about 13% of Burger King's overall sales (via QSR Magazine). However, there are plenty of other delicious things to order from the chain. You can choose from doughy buttermilk biscuit sandwiches, pancakes smothered in syrup, and crispy hash browns. There's even a massive breakfast burrito for those that are craving something a little more unique for their a.m. meal.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Fried Chicken Sandwiches Today

The holiday season is just around the corner, and there are several "food holidays" along the way. Tuesday, November 9, for example, is National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day, and Burger King is celebrating by treating customers like royalty with free food. Burger King customers can snag a free Ch'King Chicken...
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

5 Prepared Foods You Should Absolutely Buy at the Grocery Store — and 5 You Shouldn't

Now that more and more people find themselves heading back to the office and hosting get-togethers on their days off, there's reason to be concerned about the "kitchen time crunch" once again. Busy schedules don't always allow for long cooking processes, and when you're scrambling to get a meal on the table after a long day, the occasional shortcut can make a big difference.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WFXR

WFXR

283
Followers
116
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy