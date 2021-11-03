CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
An Effective Approach to Improve Opioid Prescribing Practices in the Emergency Department

By David E. Myles, MD, MS
 9 days ago

For nearly two years, we have understandably had our focus on mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and less attention has been given to the worsening epidemic of opioid misuse and the associated rise in deaths. While the majority of deaths have occurred among adults, a notable percentage of people...

MedicalXpress

CBT intervention with yoga and education components improved pain management for patients on long-term opioids

A pragmatic randomized controlled trial comparing pain-related outcomes for patients with chronic pain receiving long-term opioid therapy found that patients who received cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in their treatment plans reported improvements in self-reported pain and greater reductions in pain impact after one year. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
rebelem.com

REBEL Cast Ep102: High-Dose Buprenorphine Induction in the Emergency Department for Treatment of Opioid Use Disorder

Buprenorphine and buprenorphine-containing medications are being used in emergency departments for treatment of patients with opioid use disorder (1). Buprenorphine is a high-affinity partial agonist of the μ-opioid receptor. Buprenorphine has a higher affinity for the μ-opioid receptor than full agonists such as heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone. Thus, if a patient is using one of these full agonists and is treated with buprenorphine, buprenorphine may displace the full agonist from the μ-opioid receptor, which may cause precipitated withdrawal. Emergency medicine physicians are likely familiar with precipitated withdrawal caused by naloxone, an opioid receptor antagonist. When a patient withdraws spontaneously from opioids, the withdrawal occurs over a more prolonged time period, but in precipitated withdrawal, the patient experiences severe and sudden-onset symptoms such as tachycardia, diaphoresis, vomiting, diarrhea, dysphoria, and even autonomic instability (2). To avoid precipitated withdrawal, buprenorphine is typically prescribed when the patient either has withdrawal symptoms or has passed through the spontaneous withdrawal period already.
#Opioids#Emergency Department#Opioid Epidemic#Heroin#Pain Medications
wwnytv.com

Tomorrow’s Health: COVID effects on blood cancer, depressing air & opioid options

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Blood cancer patients have an increased risk of developing life-threatening illness from COVID-19 infections, even if fully vaccinated. That’s according to a new study that found death rates are high for blood cancer patients with breakthrough cases of COVID-19, though the mortality rate was even higher before vaccines became available.
MedicalXpress

Two leading US physicians say doctors now need to screen and treat patients for exposure to air pollution

With numerous studies documenting air pollution's link to heart-related illness and death, two leading American physicians are calling on their peers to begin screening patients for exposure to indoor and outdoor air pollution and recommending interventions in order to limit exposure and improve cardiovascular health, the researchers write in the New England Journal of Medicine.
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
International Business Times

Student Dies Days After Receiving Second COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

A 16-year-old girl in Thailand's Lampang province has died as a result of blood clots in her lungs days after she received her second COVID-19 vaccine dose in late October. The unnamed girl died due to thrombosis — blood clots blocking blood vessels — in both of her lungs after she received her follow-up jab of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine on Oct. 27, The Bangkok Post reported, citing the death certificate issued by the hospital.
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
Best Life

Eating This Once a Week Slashes Risk of Alzheimer's by 34 Percent, Study Says

While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
Newsday

Hospitals seeing more ill patients — but not for COVID-19

Doctors say virus fears could be cause of people delaying care. Hospitals in the region are concerned that sicker patients and an expected increase in COVID-19 and flu cases as the weather gets colder could strain the health care system, said Wendy Darwell, president and CEO of Hauppauge-based Suburban Hospital Alliance of New York State.
skillednursingnews.com

Facing No Vaccine Mandate Test Out Option, Nursing Home Operators at Odds On Staff Shortage Fallout

Some nursing home advocacy groups and operators, upon the Thursday release of the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate guidance, say execution will only make the current workforce crisis worse. Others believe employer-initiated mandates indicate less of a workforce loss, with operators like St. Louis, Mo.-based St. Andrew’s Resources for Seniors System...
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
healththoroughfare.com

Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Signs, Symptoms, and Possible Treatments

Are you a Vitamin B12 deficient? The symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include:. 1. fatigue, weakness, and tingling sensations in the arms and legs. 2. loss of appetite and weight. 3. diarrhea and constipation. 4. pain, tingling, or numbness in hands, feet and shoulders. 5. loss of balance and coordination.
laundryledger.com

Biden Administration Announces Two Major Vaccination Policies

The Biden Administration recently announced details of two policies to fight COVID-19. The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) which will cover 84 million employees and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services requirement for health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid which applies to more than 17 million workers at approximately 76,000 health care facilities, including hospitals and long-term care facilities.
