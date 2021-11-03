An Effective Approach to Improve Opioid Prescribing Practices in the Emergency Department

Buprenorphine and buprenorphine-containing medications are being used in emergency departments for treatment of patients with opioid use disorder (1). Buprenorphine is a high-affinity partial agonist of the μ-opioid receptor. Buprenorphine has a higher affinity for the μ-opioid receptor than full agonists such as heroin, oxycodone, fentanyl, and methadone. Thus, if a patient is using one of these full agonists and is treated with buprenorphine, buprenorphine may displace the full agonist from the μ-opioid receptor, which may cause precipitated withdrawal. Emergency medicine physicians are likely familiar with precipitated withdrawal caused by naloxone, an opioid receptor antagonist. When a patient withdraws spontaneously from opioids, the withdrawal occurs over a more prolonged time period, but in precipitated withdrawal, the patient experiences severe and sudden-onset symptoms such as tachycardia, diaphoresis, vomiting, diarrhea, dysphoria, and even autonomic instability (2). To avoid precipitated withdrawal, buprenorphine is typically prescribed when the patient either has withdrawal symptoms or has passed through the spontaneous withdrawal period already.
