Czech Stop-Motion Animated Film 'Even Mice Belong in Heaven' Trailer

"What can we do? We must live our lives." Janus Films + Criterion have debuted an official US trailer for an acclaimed Japanese film titled Drive My Car, the second feature film this year from filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi (his other one Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy won awards at Berlinale). Drive My Car initially premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, where it won three key prizes, including Best Screenplay from the jury. Nishijima Hidetoshi is a stage actor and director happily married to his playwright wife. Then one day she disappears. He's then hired to direct a performance of Uncle Vanya and heads down to Hiroshima to put it on. There he meets a young woman who is assigned to be his driver, and takes him around in his beloved red Saab 900. "Adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, Ryusuke Hamaguchi's Drive My Car is a haunting road movie traveling a path of love, loss, acceptance, and peace." The film stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yûsuke, Toko Miura, Masaki Okada, Reika Kirishima, Park Yurim, and Jin Daeyeon. An intellectual film for intrepid cinephiles that love intricate stories and complex characters.
