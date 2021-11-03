‘NCIS: LA’ Star LL Cool J Donates Restored Audi to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

In the pantheon of artists who’ve been up for induction consideration at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, LL Cool J had the (not fun) distinction of being passed over time and time again prior to the 2021 ceremony: He had been nominated six times since 2010, and yet, here he is now, still somewhat snubbed to the subcategory of the Hall’s Musical Excellence Award. Be like his signature Kangol hat and hop your sorry ass out of here if you feel bad for him, though. Enthusiastically speaking from the podium as part of the newest class, LL was keen on assuring his devoted legion of fans and “LL Cool J, Inc. team” that the honor is as welcome as it is bittersweet.

