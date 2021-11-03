CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘NCIS: LA’ Star LL Cool J Donates Restored Audi to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

By Jonathan Howard
 6 days ago
LL Cool J isn’t okay with just being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The music icon is making a special donation to the Hall. It’s his 1987 Audi 5000, one of the first big purchases he made after signing to Def Jam. Over the years,...

