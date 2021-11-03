Second Trailer for 'A Journal for Jordan' Directed by Denzel Washington

"You'd be surprised what people can do…" Redbox has unveiled an official trailer for the indie film The Last Son, a western thriller from filmmaker Tim Sutton who is known for his low key indie films previously - Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook, Funny Face. In this one, an outlaw attempts to end his evil family line. Sam Worthington stars as Isaac LeMay, a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own death before targeting his son. Shot entirely on location in Montana, "The Last Son truly portrays the brutality that was the West in the 19th century." The cast includes Thomas Jane, Colson Baker (aka "Machine Gun Kelly"), Heather Graham, Kim DeLonghi, Scotty Bohnen, Danny Bohnen, and James Landry Hébert. It actually looks a bit better than expected, more cinematic than Sutton's last features. A violent western with a grizzled Worthington ready to take on everyone alone.
