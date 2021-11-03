Second Trailer for 'A Journal for Jordan' Directed by Denzel Washington

"We have to push the boundaries, take the risks…" Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. A bit like Doctor Strange mashed up with Batman, the story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but then inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire". The cast also includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. We posted the first trailer for this way back in 2020, when it was set for release last year. Before all the delays. Now it's set to open in early 2022. They're hoping this will be another "superhero" hit, but it all just looks so strange. Hard to tell how many will be into this character. There's also hints at Rhino and Black Cat in here.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO