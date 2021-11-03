CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Second Trailer for 'A Journal for Jordan' Directed by Denzel Washington

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Always be courageous in everything you do, but never be afraid to cry." Sony Pics has revealed a second official trailer for A Journal for Jordan, the latest film directed by actor Denzel Washington following Fences. We posted the first trailer not too long ago and it doesn't look so good....

www.firstshowing.net

Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES
Variety

How Regina King Developed Treacherous Trudy Smith’s ‘New West’ Accent for ‘The Harder They Fall’

Regina King never expected to be in a Western – in fact, the Oscar winner didn’t even like the genre before taking the pitch from first-time feature filmmaker Jeymes Samuel. “I sat down and had a FaceTime with him, and by the time we got off that FaceTime, I was like, ‘Man could probably have talked me into doing anything,’” King tells Variety with a laugh. “He had such a clear vision. He knew exactly the music that he wanted,” she adds, recounting how the filmmaker broke out his guitar during the virtual meeting to give her a taste of the Caribbean...
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Watch trailer for Tracy Oliver's 'Harlem'; Check out new trailer for 'A Journal for Jordan'; and more

Amazon has released the first trailer for Tracy Oliver's upcoming series, Harlem. Set in Harlem, New York, the comedy follows a group of "stylish and ambitious best girlfriends," who are navigating the "next phase of their careers, relationships, and big city dreams." The star-studded cast includes Meagan Good, Grace Byers, Shoniqua Shandai, Jerrie Johnson and Tyler Lepley. Whoopi Goldberg, Jasmine Guy and Andrea Martin, among others, are scheduled to make guest appearances throughout the season. Harlem premieres Friday, December 3, on Prime Video.
TV SERIES
First Showing

Western 'The Last Son' Trailer with Sam Worthington & Thomas Jane

"You'd be surprised what people can do…" Redbox has unveiled an official trailer for the indie film The Last Son, a western thriller from filmmaker Tim Sutton who is known for his low key indie films previously - Memphis, Dark Knight, Donnybrook, Funny Face. In this one, an outlaw attempts to end his evil family line. Sam Worthington stars as Isaac LeMay, a murderous outlaw cursed by a terrible prophecy, hunting down his offspring to prevent his own death before targeting his son. Shot entirely on location in Montana, "The Last Son truly portrays the brutality that was the West in the 19th century." The cast includes Thomas Jane, Colson Baker (aka "Machine Gun Kelly"), Heather Graham, Kim DeLonghi, Scotty Bohnen, Danny Bohnen, and James Landry Hébert. It actually looks a bit better than expected, more cinematic than Sutton's last features. A violent western with a grizzled Worthington ready to take on everyone alone.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for Mike Mills' 'C'mon C'mon' Starring Joaquin Phoenix

"What… makes you… happy?" A24 has debuted a second official trailer for C'mon C'mon, a new film from acclaimed filmmaker Mike Mills (of Thumbsucker, Beginners, 20th Century Women). It premiered at the Telluride Film Festival and also played at NYFF recently. The film follows a radio journalist who embarks on a a cross-country trip with his young nephew, forging an unexpected bond on their journey. Described by critics as a heartwarming and tender film about how hard it is to be a parent in this modern world, shot in gorgeous B&W by cinematographer Robbie Ryan. The film's small cast features Joaquin Phoenix, Gaby Hoffmann, and Woody Norman. Arriving in select US theaters starting later in November. I can't wait to watch this, I've got a strong feeling I am going to love it. Mike Mills with tender, heartwarming filmmaking.
MOVIES
First Showing

Jon Heder & Barry Corbin in Comedy 'Funny Thing About Love' Trailer

"How long you guys been together, anyway?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Funny Thing About Love, from filmmaker Adam White. "We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this Holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com." A successful business woman takes her boyfriend home for Thanksgiving only to find her family is scheming to reunite her with her lost love, her other "one that got away." Summer Bellessa stars as Samantha, with a cast including Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White. This one belongs on the Hallmark channel, not in any theater. Another painfully obvious, been-there-done-that romcom to skip.
MOVIES
Den of Geek

American Gangster and When Denzel Washington Redefined Mob Rule

Ridley Scott’s 2007 feature, American Gangster, let Denzel Washington lead a regime change in uptown mob movies. That heralded position had always been held by Bumpy Johnson, who steered the underworld through the real-life Harlem Renaissance, holding his own against the Irish and Jewish mobs, and enjoying a long relationship with New York’s Italian criminal outfit. Partnered with Harlem’s crime queen Stephanie St. Clair and her gang the 40 Thieves, Johnson made his bones in the turf war with Dutch Schultz from the Bronx in the 1920s and ‘30s. Lucky Luciano gave the order to take out Schultz and declare Bumpy a family associate. Bumpy played chess with the head of the Five Families for years in front of the YMCA on 135th Street.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Iraq
First Showing

More Bruce Willis Schlock - Trailer for Action Cyber-Thriller 'Fortress'

"He's a notorious criminal that we've been tracking for years." Lionsgate has launched an official trailer for another B-movie action extravaganza titled Fortress, from filmmaker James Cullen Bressack - of other trash films like Beyond the Law and Survive the Game. When a desperate crypto currency developer visits The Fortress, his estranged father's mountain retirement community, he not only learns that his father had lived a double life, but that The Fortress is one of America's best kept secrets – a retirement community for National Clandestine Service members. When a maniacal criminal hell bent on getting revenge infiltrates the Fortress, father and son must overcome their differences in order to save each other. This stars Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe, Shannen Doherty, Sean Kanan, Kelly Greyson, and Ser'Darius Blain. The trailer is free to watch below, but please don't waste your money on this film.
MOVIES
First Showing

Jake McLaughlin in First Trailer for 'Home' Directed by Franka Potente

"Let's have a celebration! You're here, after all." Gravitas Ventures has unveiled a trailer for the indie film Home, marking the feature directorial debut of German actress Franka Potente. This first premiered at the 2020 Rome Film Festival last year, and is arriving on VOD starting in December this year. The film tells the story of Marvin Hacks coming home after more than 17 years in prison, who will soon find out that, even after two decades, his small American hometown has not forgotten the atrocity he committed. Despite the confrontation and hostility from the locals, Marvin will do what it takes to win back his place in society. It stars Jake McLaughlin as Marvin, along with Kathy Bates, Aisling Franciosi, Derek Richardson, James Jordan, Lil Rel Howery, and Stephen Root. It looks better than most films with this story, but it does just seem like yet another "ex-con returns home" film that we've already seen so many times before.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

True Story Trailer Reunites Brothers Wesley Snipes & Kevin Hart with Dire Consequences

Wesley Snipes is delivering the goods in the new Netflix drama, bringing trouble to the front door of his successful younger brother, portrayed by Kevin Hart in the seven-part series, True Story, from Netflix. I know we've all been excited to see Snipes front and center, reminding us why we fell in love with him all those years ago. The trailer does not disappoint.
TV & VIDEOS
Esquire

How 'Black Panther' Changed Stunt Work Forever

IN THE MINDS of most Marvel fans, there is only one Black Panther: the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in four Marvel films before dying in August 2020 after his battle with colon cancer. But underneath the suit, three stuntmen—Gui DaSilva-Greene, Daniel Graham, and Anis Cheurfa—all doubled Boseman, working behind the scenes to give the character that superhero swagger. Whether he was sliding down a 100-foot wall effortlessly, jumping from one moving car to another with feline dexterity, or going punch for explosive punch and kick for percussive kick with Killmonger, Black Panther always moved with grace and power.
MOVIES
First Showing

Second Trailer for 'Morbius' Living Vampire Movie Starring Jared Leto

"We have to push the boundaries, take the risks…" Sony Pictures has debuted the second official trailer for Morbius, co-produced by Marvel Studios starring Jared Leto as the "superhero" known as Morbius the Living Vampire. A bit like Doctor Strange mashed up with Batman, the story follows a brilliant biochemist named Michael Morbius who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but then inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead. And thus he becomes "the living vampire". The cast also includes Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, Charlie Shotwell, and Tyrese Gibson. We posted the first trailer for this way back in 2020, when it was set for release last year. Before all the delays. Now it's set to open in early 2022. They're hoping this will be another "superhero" hit, but it all just looks so strange. Hard to tell how many will be into this character. There's also hints at Rhino and Black Cat in here.
MOVIES
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Atlanta' Season 3 Trailer Teases Spooky New Direction for Donald Glover Comedy

Donald Glover celebrated Halloween Sunday night by surprisingly releasing the trailer for Atlanta Season 3, over three years after the Season 2 finale aired on FX. Halloween turned out to be an appropriate time to release the 60-second teaser, which featured Eternals star Brian Tyree Henry as his character Aldred "Paper Boi" Miles. After sharing the teaser, Glover shared a series of since-deleted tweets, including a few in which he took shots at another FX comedy, Dave.
TV & VIDEOS

