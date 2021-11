Click here to read the full article. Billionaire businessman Chung Yong-jin — a grandson of Samsung Group founder Lee Byung-chul and heir to one of South Korea’s largest retail conglomerates — has purchased a lavish home in the affluent Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills. The seller was Indonesian coal mining tycoon Aan Sinanta, who paid “just” $12.6 million for the property back in 2012. On and off the market for more than six years — and once listed for as much as $22 million — the place ultimately sold to Yong-jin for a discounted but still hefty $19.2 million. The only son...

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO