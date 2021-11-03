CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Wild Trailer for 'The Observers' Doc Examining Modern Day UFOlogy

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

"There is still a lot of truth that has yet to be revealed." 1019 Pictures has released another UFO film titled The Observers, this one from "controversial and visionary" director Roger R. Richards. The descriptions for this are wild. "If you have ever questioned the possibility of time travel, extraterrestrial life,...

www.firstshowing.net

darkhorizons.com

Teaser Trailer: “Wendell and Wild”

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for “Wendell and Wild,” a new stop-motion animated project which sees Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele reunite as the voice of the titular pair of demon brothers. In the film, the pair escape the Underworld and find themselves in a town where they must...
First Showing

New US Trailer for Fascinating 'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Film

"He was always acting…" "He was inaccessible in so many ways." We all know the actor, but not the man himself. Who really was Charlie Chaplin as a person, not just the actor? Find out! Showtime has debuted an additional new US trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Festival after first premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. We also posted the UK trailer a few weeks ago. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? This traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. Showtime will debut in the US starting in December. I am so ready to watch this! I've always wanted to learn more about Chaplin and his personal life. Take a look.
First Showing

Official Trailer for '14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible' Mountaineer Doc

"If I can stay alive, I can do this in seven months…" "You are on the edge of life and death." Netflix has revealed a trailer for a mountain climbing documentary film called 14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible, one of the first ever to profile a Nepalese climber. Fearless Nepali Mountaineer Nimsdai Purja embarks on a seemingly impossible quest to summit all 14 of the worlds 8000-meter peaks in seven months. This is a daunting, near impossible feat for any human, even for a Nepalese person born in the Himalayas. "14 Peaks is a thrilling, action-packed story about courage, perseverance, and pushing the limits of human endurance. Written, directed and produced by Torquil Jones, an executive produced by Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi (of Meru, Free Solo, The Rescue). I am a big fan of mountain climbing films (also see this year's The Summit of the Gods) and I'm very excited to watch this documentary soon. Nimsdai is a genuine badass.
Gamespot

Why Modern Horror Movies Trailers Got So Bad

Movie trailers have been with us for more than a century. The first promos for upcoming films appeared in the mid-1910s, taking their name from the fact they followed the main feature (ie. trailed), rather than screening before. In the 1960s, the format shifted from being text and voiceover heavy to the faster clip montage style that has continued to develop ever since. The advent of the internet made trailers more important than ever to film companies, and today, the first promos for big movies are as anticipated as the films themselves, with some trailers racking up hundreds of millions of views within the first 24 hours.
First Showing

New A24 Trailer for US Streaming Debut of Australian 'The Beach' Doc

"Breathe in." A24 has released an official US trailer for a special streaming event for the US debut of the doc series The Beach. We originally wrote about this last year, and I still think it looks absolutely wonderful. Created and directed by one of Australia's most celebrated filmmakers, Warwick Thornton, The Beach is the soulful journey of a man who has chosen to give up life in the fast lane and decamp to an isolated beach in an attempt to transform his life through the healing power of nature. Featuring incredible performances from an ensemble of nature's finest — and Michelin star-worthy catch & cook meals — this infinitely-looping experience is an exquisitely shot and unexpectedly moving feast for the senses. Starring Warwick Thornton, three chickens, a dog, and a mud crab. I'm not really sure why A24 is releasing this a "one-week-only" event, but whatever. The original series was six episodes, so perhaps they're just playing them on repeat over and over. Nonetheless, I can't wait to watch this and I'm glad they're bringing it up to us from Australia. Dive in.
First Showing

Exploring the Legacy of Arthur Ashe in 'Citizen Ashe' Doc Film Trailer

"He started becoming a citizen of the world." CNN Films + HBO Max + Magnolia Pictures have unveiled an official trailer for a triumphant biopic documentary called Citizen Ashe, which originally premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. One of the next documentaries from filmmaker Sam Pollard following his exquisite MLK/FBI doc that opened earlier this year. Citizen Ashe explores the enduring legacy of tennis great and humanitarian Arthur Ashe, tracing his personal evolution from a sports legend to becoming a global activist - against a tumultuous backdrop of history that included the civil rights movement, South African apartheid, and the AIDS epidemic. His own words, and those closest to him, reveal in this film his quiet determination to "use what he had to do what he could." This is playing at the DOC NYC Film Festival next, and will debut in theaters in December. It looks like another must see doc – worthy of your attention.
First Showing

Gordon Parks in 'A Choice Of Weapons' Photography Doc Film Trailer

"Parks' photography demanded that America look at itself." HBO has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary film titled in full A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks, examining the life and career of an exceptional photographer. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Fesitval, and launches on HBO soon. The film follows Gordon Parks' stellar career from staff photographer for LIFE magazine, through his development photographing everyday Americans, his evolution as a novelist & groundbreaking filmmaker. "Using Parks’ career as a historical map through the Black American experience, Emmy award winning director John Maggio's comprehensive documentary reveals Parks to be a true American treasure. An inspiration to generations, his captivating story is told here [with] Ava Duvernay, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Nelson George, Anderson Cooper and a host of contemporary photographers who stand on his shoulders." I really like that this film shows how Parks' work has inspired others to use cameras to change the world, too.
First Showing

Netflix Short Doc Film 'Lead Me Home' Trailer About Homelessness

"I'm not trying to bother anybody." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Lead Me Home, a 39-minute documentary short that first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. It's also playing at AFI Fest this month before hitting Netflix. Shot over the course of three years in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, the film presents the epidemic of homelessness in America with a "show-don't-tell" approach, featuring candid testimonials from those who rest their heads in shelters, tent cities, and anywhere a night's sleep can be found. A poetic and dignified portrait of our culture's fraying edges and the people who inhabit them, Lead Me Home is filled with bracing humanity. By weaving individual stories with aerial vistas, time-lapse, and evocative details of contemporary urban life, it aims to spark a national conversation about the epic scale of this alarming & ever-growing problem. An important film that'll hopefully inspire real change.
First Showing

New Trailer for Bill Simmons' Excellent 'Music Box' Doc Series on HBO

"This is your world. You can do whatever you want to do." You don't want to miss these! HBO has revealed another official trailer for the superb music documentary HBO collection called Music Box. Developed and produced by Bill Simmons, co-creator of the very popular 30 for 30 doc series on ESPN, this new Music Box series takes us back through music history with distinct documentary films. The first one already opened - Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage about the 90s music festival. And a number of others just premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival. They're set to stream on HBO this fall: Jagged debuts on November 18th, Don't Try to Understand debuts on November 25th, Listening to Kenny G debuts on December 2nd, Mr. Saturday Night debuts on December 9th, and Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss debuts on December 16th. I've already seen a few of these docs and they're SO damn good, some of the best doc films out of any I've seen this year. The Kenny G one especially really won me over. All six of these films are worth watching.
First Showing

Four Deadly Girls in Trailer for 'Ankle Biters' Canadian Horror Comedy

"It's us against him!" Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a Canadian horror comedy called Ankle Biters, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bennet De Brabandere. This is opening on VOD in the US later this month, skipping theaters and creeping into your home soon. A retired pro hockey player invites a single mother and her four little girls to his cottage for the summer, and discovers that the girls are violently opposed to having a new dad. These four adorable girls plot to murder him after they mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack on their mom. Described as "a new horror-comedy in the tradition of Mom & Dad and The Hunt." Ankle Biters, initially known as Cherrypicker, stars Zion Forrest Lee & Marianthi Evans as the adults, plus Lily Gail Reid, Violet Reid, Rosalee Reid, and Dahlia Reid. This looks cute and amusing until it gets seriously terrifying - especially when the spiders crawl out. WTF you crazy kids?!?
First Showing

New US Trailer for India's Inspiring Journalism Doc 'Writing with Fire'

"My work comes at great personal risk." An extraordinarily inspiring film about how simply going to work as a journalist can change everything. Music Box Films in the US has unveiled an official US trailer for the superb, award-winning documentary film Writing with Fire, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won two awards there, including the top Audience Award from the World Cinema Doc section. The film is a profile of a remarkable newspaper in India called "Khabar Lahariya" that is making waves. In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, be it on the frontlines of India's biggest issues or within the conﬁnes of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful. It's amazing. "The astonishing determination of these local reporters as they empower each other and hold those responsible for injustice to account." One of the best docs of the year - worth a watch.
First Showing

Mutant Priest Goes Berserk in Red Band 'Death to Metal' Horror Trailer

"We're on the same side, huh, Father?" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a brand new red band trailer for a rockin' horror comedy "metalsploitation" film titled Death to Metal, the latest from indie filmmaker Tim Connery. This premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019 - including the Spooky Empire Film Festival and SoHo Horror Film Festival - but is only now getting a proper VOD release in the US this fall. After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Down with that demonic music! Starring Alex Stein, Grace Melon, Andrew Jessop, Charlie Lind, and Dan Flannery, plus an appearance by Chelsea Byers as "Demon Grandma". Ha. This does look totally wild and extremely bloody. But will anyone take out this damn priest?!
First Showing

Excl: Trailer for 'Young Plato' Documentary About Teaching in Belfast

"What should you do now?" FS is proud to debut the first official trailer for a documentary from Ireland titled Young Plato, made by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín & Declan McGrath. This will have its world premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month, screening on November 14th & 15th during the fest. Young Plato is an observational documentary set in post-conflict Belfast's Ardoyne, where a marginalized, working class community has for generations been plagued by poverty, drugs and guns. This film charts the dream of Headmaster Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower & encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community. We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group would dictate. This sounds fantastic! And along with Mr. Bachmann and His Class, it's another great example of how teachers can make a huge difference in the world. Check out the first look trailer below + keep an eye out for this one.
First Showing

Jon Heder & Barry Corbin in Comedy 'Funny Thing About Love' Trailer

"How long you guys been together, anyway?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for a holiday romantic comedy titled Funny Thing About Love, from filmmaker Adam White. "We really feel that what the world, and America in particular, needs this Holiday season is a feel-good, witty rom-com." A successful business woman takes her boyfriend home for Thanksgiving only to find her family is scheming to reunite her with her lost love, her other "one that got away." Summer Bellessa stars as Samantha, with a cast including Jon Heder, Barry Corbin, Pat Finn, Jason Gray, and Brooke White. This one belongs on the Hallmark channel, not in any theater. Another painfully obvious, been-there-done-that romcom to skip.
First Showing

First Trailer for Mysterious Memory Loss Thriller 'Quake' from Iceland

"Has something like this happened before?" Alief has unveiled an official trailer for an Icelandic mystery thriller titled Quake, which is premiering later this month at PÖFF - the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. After being hit by a fierce epilepsy seizure, Saga's life changes forever when she wakes up with total memory loss. As she struggles to gather bits & pieces from her past, long forgotten repressed memories suddenly start to come back, forcing her to face a disturbing truth about her past, and present, and her role in life as a daughter, sister, partner and mother. Based on a best-selling novel by Audur Jónsdóttir. Starring Anita Briem as Saga, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir, and Tinna Hrafnsdóttir. "Quake is a shocking and revelatory exploration of the blurred lines between fact and fiction, reality and imagination, and where mother ends and child begins." There are so many good films from Iceland recently.
First Showing

Official Trailer for 'Wings Over Water' IMAX Nature Doc About Birds

"Learn why we all need wide, open spaces to spread our wings." SK Films has unveiled an official trailer for Wings Over Water, a gorgeous new nature documentary arriving in theaters starting in January 2022. This was filmed in stunning 3D high definition, mainly for IMAX, and was once known as Wings 3D. But since the 3D fad is over, we can just focus on showing good-looking films. Wings Over Water is about the epic journeys of three amazing bird species—the Sandhill Crane, the Yellow Warbler, and the Mallard Duck—with extraordinary footage of their fascinating behaviors. They all depend on the Prairie Wetlands for their survival. Audiences will be captivated by the triumphs & challenges of these remarkable birds that defy all odds and soar across mountains, deserts, cities, forests as they head home to the prairies to raise their young. With narration by Michael Keaton. This looks beautiful! Will watch it just for all the footage.
First Showing

Final Trailer for 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Brings the Original Crew Back

"I'm calling about what happened in New York." Wait, who you gunna call? Sony Pictures has launched one final trailer for Jason Reitman's exciting Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, the continuation of the original Ghostbusters series. (We also posted a full trailer + featurette + international trailer recently.) Afterlife is a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. It's set in a small town, where a group of kids and a teacher discover various connections to the original 'busters from 30 years ago. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. This is the best trailer yet because it's short and sweet, doesn't giveaway anything big, but also makes me really want to watch this! We always knew they'd get all the old guys back.
First Showing

Watch: Intriguing Video Essay on 'The Greatest Films You Don't Know'

"These are not just worthwhile films to see. These are the instances of forgotten films which truly belong within the highest echelon that the art has to offer. This is a celebration of cinema." There is always more to watch! Always. But have you seen these films? Probably not. While every movie website prides itself on finding & highlighting the best films you haven't seen, there's always more. Lost in the mix, forgotten by most, but not by everyone. The Greatest Films You Don't Know is a video essay made by "The Cinema Cartography". They highlight nine great films, and includes a brief intro and discussion about each one (and why they're so special). Out of all of these, I've only ever heard of one before: The Cremator, directed by Czech filmmaker Juraj Herz. I actually was lucky to see this one at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival a few years back during a retrospective. The rest are all new to me! Dive in and learn about cinema history below.
First Showing

Watch: Pixar Remix - 'Monsters Inc' Remade as a Classic Silent Film

"Get that little whippersnapper back quick! The company depends on it!" Grab your popcorn and soda, get your 1¢ ticket, and enjoy this old timey presentation of a classic work of cinema. The fine folks at Pixar have released an amusing "Pixar Remix" video taking Monsters Inc and turning it into a classic silent movie. The full 4-minute "short film" is available on YouTube and it's a totally swell way to brighten up your day. I love the attention to detail, all the fun title cards, and I really appreciate that they actually redid the entire movie (which normally runs 92 minutes) as a silent film. Monsters Inc is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, originally opening in the fall of 2001. It's still one of my favorite Pixar movies; actually, it's one of the best animated movies ever made. I can still watch it anytime and I always feel better. Enjoy the show.
