Wild Trailer for 'The Observers' Doc Examining Modern Day UFOlogy

"Has something like this happened before?" Alief has unveiled an official trailer for an Icelandic mystery thriller titled Quake, which is premiering later this month at PÖFF - the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. After being hit by a fierce epilepsy seizure, Saga's life changes forever when she wakes up with total memory loss. As she struggles to gather bits & pieces from her past, long forgotten repressed memories suddenly start to come back, forcing her to face a disturbing truth about her past, and present, and her role in life as a daughter, sister, partner and mother. Based on a best-selling novel by Audur Jónsdóttir. Starring Anita Briem as Saga, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir, and Tinna Hrafnsdóttir. "Quake is a shocking and revelatory exploration of the blurred lines between fact and fiction, reality and imagination, and where mother ends and child begins." There are so many good films from Iceland recently.
