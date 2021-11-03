Darion Hanson holding strong as UConn’s starting goaltender

FAIRFAX – On Wednesday evening, No. 3 BFA-Fairfax Bullets matched up with the No. 11 Vergennes Commodores in the Division III playdowns for girl’s soccer. It took the Bullets 17 minutes to net the first goal and they had two more in the second half to shut out Vergennes and win, 3-0. The Bullets (12-1-1) started dull and allowed the Commodores (2-13) to have two early runs which almost netted a goal. Felicia Poirier and Alaina LeBeau had a two-on-three break, and Poirier crossed it over to LeBeau in front of the net but she could not get a touch on it. Minutes later, Poirier had a corner kick which was defended well by BFA’s Molly Wimette. Off the deflection, Poirier beat two defenders and waited too long to shoot, which allowed the defense to recover and stop their momentum.

FAIRFAX, VT ・ 12 DAYS AGO