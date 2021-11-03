CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

New US Trailer for Estonian Love Triangle Cold War Thriller 'Firebird'

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"You know what happens to men like you?" An official US trailer has debuted for an Estonian Cold War love triangle romantic thriller titled Firebird, which is a slick name for a film like this. At the height of the Cold War, a troubled soldier forms a forbidden love triangle with...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

First trailer for Downton Abbey and Love Actually stars' new Christmas movie

Love Actually star Keira Knightley and Downton Abbey's Matthew Goode have reunited after The Imitation Game and Official Secrets for a dystopian dark Christmas comedy titled Silent Night. The film – for which you can watch the first trailer above – sees the duo play a couple named Nell and...
MOVIES
Vice

Watch the trailer for Netflix’s new Korean thriller series Hellbound

The series follows hellish creatures and a creepy religious cult as they take over Seoul. Netflix just dropped the trailer for their new South Korean thriller Hellbound, and it looks like the tense supernatural series — all about malicious demonic forces and sinister religious groups — will be another big show for the streaming platform. It comes from Yeon Sang-ho, the director behind the record-breaking 2016 zombie apocalypse movie Train to Busan and it’s 2020 sequel Peninsula. After the first three episodes of the six-part series received high-praise when they premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and London’s BFI Film Festival, the entire show will now be available to stream when it drops on Netflix later this month.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for Fascinating 'The Real Charlie Chaplin' Doc Film

"He was always acting…" "He was inaccessible in so many ways." We all know the actor, but not the man himself. Who really was Charlie Chaplin as a person, not just the actor? Find out! Showtime has debuted an additional new US trailer for the documentary film The Real Charlie Chaplin, which recently played at the London Film Festival after first premiering at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. We also posted the UK trailer a few weeks ago. From the award-winning creative team behind Notes On Blindness and Listen To Me Marlon. For decades he was the most famous man in the world – but who was the real Charlie Chaplin? This traces Charlie Chaplin's meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to the heights of Hollywood superstardom, before his scandalous fall from grace. Showtime will debut in the US starting in December. I am so ready to watch this! I've always wanted to learn more about Chaplin and his personal life. Take a look.
MOVIES
First Showing

New US Trailer for India's Inspiring Journalism Doc 'Writing with Fire'

"My work comes at great personal risk." An extraordinarily inspiring film about how simply going to work as a journalist can change everything. Music Box Films in the US has unveiled an official US trailer for the superb, award-winning documentary film Writing with Fire, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won two awards there, including the top Audience Award from the World Cinema Doc section. The film is a profile of a remarkable newspaper in India called "Khabar Lahariya" that is making waves. In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, be it on the frontlines of India's biggest issues or within the conﬁnes of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful. It's amazing. "The astonishing determination of these local reporters as they empower each other and hold those responsible for injustice to account." One of the best docs of the year - worth a watch.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Williams
heyuguys.com

Trailer lands for ‘Firebird’

The Dream Factory has debuted a new trailer for the love story ‘Firebird.’. Set in the Soviet Air Force during the Cold War. Sergey, a troubled young private, is counting the days till his military service ends. His life is turned upside down when daring fighter pilot Roman arrives at the base. Driven by curiosity, Sergey and Roman navigate the precarious line between love and friendship as a dangerous love triangle forms between them and Luisa, the secretary to the base Commander.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reason.com

The Best of Cold War Culture

In Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country, the only obstacle to peace is the forces that would profit from war. From its inception in the 1960s, Gene Roddenberry's Star Trek had always been a thinly veiled Cold War metaphor, with alien Klingons acting as stand-ins for the Soviet empire, and with the Federation that the show's heroes belonged to an obvious match for the Western democratic world. But The Undiscovered Country expanded on that metaphor, resulting in a high point for the franchise and a picture that still feels relevant today.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Two Trailers and Poster for Stalker Thriller AN INTRUSION

Two new trailers and a poster have been released for the thriller An Intrusion. The film was written and directed by Nicholas Holland (A Way Out, Hunger Unholy, Wronged), and it stars Dustin Prince and Scout Taylor-Compton (The Runaways), with Sam Logan Khaleghi, Keir Gilchrist (Atypical), Erika Hoveland (Before I Wake), Michael Emery (Ransom’s Law), Jaime Zevallos (Cloak & Dagger), Angelina Danielle Cama (Ash and Bone), and Billy Boyd (The Lord of the Rings trilogy).
MOVIES
bookriot.com

The Cold War in Comics, or The Taming of the Russian

Ask an American comic book creator from the 1950s or ’60s what scared them most, and they’d probably say “communism.” Or at least, that’s the impression one gets from reading comics of the era. The ideological and political tensions that divided the East/Soviet Union and West/USA for much of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold War#Estonian#Love Triangle#Firebird#New Us Trailer#Soviet#Tulilind#Peeter Rebane Tom Prior
First Showing

New Trailer for Hong Kong Biopic 'Anita' About 'Queen of Canto Pop'

"Ten years of hard work to perfect three minutes on stage, right?" CMC Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a biopic drama titled Anita, from Hong Kong filmmaker Lok Man Leung. This recently premiered as the Closing Night film at the Busan Film Festival in Korea, and is opening in theaters worldwide later this week (on November 12th). The film traces the life of Anita Mui, Hong Kong's "disappeared" Cantopop star. The film opens with her final concert and looks back on her life and legacy. The very definition of a cultural icon during Hong Kong's golden age, Anita dedicated almost her whole life to music. Behind stardom, her personal life, passion at work and the love for friends made her an irreplaceable role model as the "Queen of Cantopop". Starring Louise Wong as Anita. This looks like everything you'd expect from a popstar biopic.
MOVIES
First Showing

First Trailer for Mysterious Memory Loss Thriller 'Quake' from Iceland

"Has something like this happened before?" Alief has unveiled an official trailer for an Icelandic mystery thriller titled Quake, which is premiering later this month at PÖFF - the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival in Estonia. After being hit by a fierce epilepsy seizure, Saga's life changes forever when she wakes up with total memory loss. As she struggles to gather bits & pieces from her past, long forgotten repressed memories suddenly start to come back, forcing her to face a disturbing truth about her past, and present, and her role in life as a daughter, sister, partner and mother. Based on a best-selling novel by Audur Jónsdóttir. Starring Anita Briem as Saga, Edda Björgvinsdóttir, Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir, and Tinna Hrafnsdóttir. "Quake is a shocking and revelatory exploration of the blurred lines between fact and fiction, reality and imagination, and where mother ends and child begins." There are so many good films from Iceland recently.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Trailer, poster and images for horror-thriller Wired Shut

101 Films has released a U.S. trailer, poster and images for director Alexander Sharp’s horror-thriller Wired Shut which follows an estranged father and daughter who forced to band together to survive the night when a menacing stranger shows up at their secluded home; check them out here…. Famed author Reed...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
First Showing

New Trailer for 'OSS 117: From Africa with Love' with Jean Dujardin

"I'm a spy, not a nanny." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for the French comedy OSS 117: From Africa with Love, the third movie in the OSS 117 series starring Jean Dujardin. This series is a French riff on James Bond, but with a much dumber agent, and with more crass humor (the first two movies were directed by Michel Hazanavicius, but this one is not). This sequel originally premiered as the Closing Night film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, which seems like a very odd choice. From Africa with Love is set in 1981, 14 years after Lost in Rio, and follows OSS 117 on a mission in Black Africa ("Afrique Noire" - a made-up country in Africa) where he teams up with a much younger agent, OSS 1001. In addition to Jean Dujardin, the comedy co-stars Pierre Niney, Fatou N'Diaye, Natacha Lindinger, Habib Dembélé, Pol White, Gilles Cohen, Alex Lutz, and Wladimir Yordanoff. This is making fun of the out-of-touch agent to say: out with the old, in with the new. But it still looks extra dumb. Check it out.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Movies
First Showing

Mutant Priest Goes Berserk in Red Band 'Death to Metal' Horror Trailer

"We're on the same side, huh, Father?" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a brand new red band trailer for a rockin' horror comedy "metalsploitation" film titled Death to Metal, the latest from indie filmmaker Tim Connery. This premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019 - including the Spooky Empire Film Festival and SoHo Horror Film Festival - but is only now getting a proper VOD release in the US this fall. After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Down with that demonic music! Starring Alex Stein, Grace Melon, Andrew Jessop, Charlie Lind, and Dan Flannery, plus an appearance by Chelsea Byers as "Demon Grandma". Ha. This does look totally wild and extremely bloody. But will anyone take out this damn priest?!
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for Jingoistic Chinese Movie 'The Battle at Lake Changjin'

"We can't just die here!" CMC Pictures has debuted an official US Trailer for the upcoming US release this month of the Chinese epic war movie The Battle at Lake Changjin, which has already been heralded in China as their highest grossing movie of all time in the country. Set during the Second Phase Offensive of the Korean War, The Battle at Lake Changjin movie tells an epic historical tale: 71 years ago, the People's Volunteer Army (PVA) entered North Korea for battle. Under extreme freezing conditions, the troops on the Eastern Front pursued with fearless spirit and iron will, as they courageously fought against the enemy at Lake Changjin (also known as Chosin Reservoir) - which was the US Army. The battle was a turning point in the Korean War and demonstrated the courage and resolve of the PVA. It's co-directed by a trio of iconic Chinese filmmakers: Kaige Chen & Dante Lam & Tsui Hark. It's honestly a bit strange to see them making this kind of jingoistic movie, but perhaps that's the point. The movie stars Wu Jing, Jackson Yee, Duan Yihong, Zhu Yawen, Li Chen, and Elvis Han. This looks like one of THE most epic war films ever made, with more intense action than usual. It's also an extremely violent trailer - all out war violence everywhere.
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for Sci-Fi Adventure 'Portal Runner' with Parallel Worlds

"What's with you and all these mirrors?" Terror Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi adventure family film titled Portal Runner, formerly known as Alter-nate, about a teenager who discovers a secret family legacy and a portal than enables him to travel to parallel worlds. If only this could live up to that potential! Nolan is a boy on the run through parallel worlds, trying to stay one step ahead of a monstrous evil that destroyed his family. But, when he winds up stuck in a world with a furious older sister he's never met before, he realizes she may be the key to defeating his adversary. Why does this sound like the plot of a "Rick & Morty" episode? Starring Sloane Morgan Siegel as Nolan, with Carol Roscoe, Brian S. Lewis, Denny McAuliffe, & Elise Eberle. Big concept with a tiny budget, it looks like an only-on-VHS cult fave.
MOVIES
Variety

Mannheim-Heidelberg Celebrates 70 Years With Retrospective, New Sections, Return to Theaters

Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, the International Film Festival Mannheim-Heidelberg (IFFMH) is for the first time taking place in cinemas across both cities, introducing new sections, and looking back at its rich history with a special retrospective. “Being 70 in a way is a starting point for reflection,” says festival director Sascha Keilholz. “What was the festival like in the past? What is it now? Where do we want to go in the future? The festival is in a transformational process that we started last year and was actually quite successful.” Indeed, after adopting a new brand image last year, the...
MOVIES
Variety

Alexander Petrov Stars in Eduard Oganesyan Netflix Russian Drama Series

Popular actor Alexander Petrov (“Ice,” “Method,” “Attraction”) is headlining an as yet untitled Russian drama series for Netflix. The series is from showrunner and screenwriter Eduard Oganesyan (“Chicks”), who is the co-founder of Monkey Style Film Company. It follows a celebrity who finds himself in the center of tragic events that destroys his personality and his desperate struggle to become himself again. Oganesyan said: “This story is steeped in self-irony with a dramatic transformation of the character. For me personally, this is an exciting experience and a journey into worlds that I have not yet encountered. And, as always, it’s...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Arisaka’ Review: Solidly Built but Thoroughly Familiar Philippine Survival Thriller

It’s not wholly clear how much Filipino filmmaker Mikhail Red wants his latest thriller, “Arisaka,” to be more than a faithful retread of the kind of lean B-movie that used to star Sylvester Stallone and, more latterly, reinvigorated Liam Neeson’s career. And it’s also not clear why he would nurse such aspirations: It’s the very competence of the action sequences (some dodgy CG arterial blood spray aside) and the strict adherence to the gritty actioner playbook that leave a faintly sour taste when the film attempts even the mildest commentary on real-world issues. . Her presence, plus Red’s rising profile following...
MOVIES
Variety

Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

The War Has Just Begun in New Trailer for The Witcher Season 2

The War Has Just Begun in New Trailer for The Witcher Season 2. December is approaching, and Netflix has treated the fans with a new trailer for The Witcher season 2. The video debuted at Italy’s Lucca Comics & Games, featuring plenty of fresh footage from the upcoming sophomore season. Its story will pick in the Battle of Sodden Hill aftermath, unveiling what happened to Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, Yennefer, and the remaining main protagonists. The hero hasn’t quit his main job of hunting down monsters, and it appears that he will have a lot on his plate coming next. On top of that, he is also mentoring Ciri to develop her immense powers fully.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy