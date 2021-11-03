New US Trailer for Estonian Love Triangle Cold War Thriller 'Firebird'

"We can't just die here!" CMC Pictures has debuted an official US Trailer for the upcoming US release this month of the Chinese epic war movie The Battle at Lake Changjin, which has already been heralded in China as their highest grossing movie of all time in the country. Set during the Second Phase Offensive of the Korean War, The Battle at Lake Changjin movie tells an epic historical tale: 71 years ago, the People's Volunteer Army (PVA) entered North Korea for battle. Under extreme freezing conditions, the troops on the Eastern Front pursued with fearless spirit and iron will, as they courageously fought against the enemy at Lake Changjin (also known as Chosin Reservoir) - which was the US Army. The battle was a turning point in the Korean War and demonstrated the courage and resolve of the PVA. It's co-directed by a trio of iconic Chinese filmmakers: Kaige Chen & Dante Lam & Tsui Hark. It's honestly a bit strange to see them making this kind of jingoistic movie, but perhaps that's the point. The movie stars Wu Jing, Jackson Yee, Duan Yihong, Zhu Yawen, Li Chen, and Elvis Han. This looks like one of THE most epic war films ever made, with more intense action than usual. It's also an extremely violent trailer - all out war violence everywhere.

