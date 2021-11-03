New US Trailer for Estonian Love Triangle Cold War Thriller 'Firebird'

"I'm a spy, not a nanny." Madman Films in Australia has debuted an official trailer for the French comedy OSS 117: From Africa with Love, the third movie in the OSS 117 series starring Jean Dujardin. This series is a French riff on James Bond, but with a much dumber agent, and with more crass humor (the first two movies were directed by Michel Hazanavicius, but this one is not). This sequel originally premiered as the Closing Night film at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival this year, which seems like a very odd choice. From Africa with Love is set in 1981, 14 years after Lost in Rio, and follows OSS 117 on a mission in Black Africa ("Afrique Noire" - a made-up country in Africa) where he teams up with a much younger agent, OSS 1001. In addition to Jean Dujardin, the comedy co-stars Pierre Niney, Fatou N'Diaye, Natacha Lindinger, Habib Dembélé, Pol White, Gilles Cohen, Alex Lutz, and Wladimir Yordanoff. This is making fun of the out-of-touch agent to say: out with the old, in with the new. But it still looks extra dumb. Check it out.
Comments / 0