Eight million people watch the season four premiere of “Yellowstone” and now the show’s cast is thanking its loyal fan base. Hassie Harrison is the latest “Yellowstone” star to give a shoutout to all the fans watching the season debut. The first two episodes of season four did not disappoint either as fans are reaffirming their “Yellowstone” love. The Sunday evening premiere was a shot of adrenaline for each and every fan watching the series unfold. We didn’t get to see a whole lot of Hassie Harrison’s Laramie, but she definitely made her presence felt. The first image we get of the blonde beauty is during the attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch. She is in a crouching position, crying as the ranch comes under attack from unknown intruders. The bunkhouse crew is able to fend off the attackers and save the ranch’s residents, including Laramie and her friend, Mia.

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO