Agriculture

‘Flash’ droughts are quick-drying farm fields globally

Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have identified global hotspots for ‘flash droughts’, which develop with unusual...

www.nature.com

Newsbug.info

WESTFALL: Grain must be dried down quickly post-harvest

Mother Nature has extended harvest this year well beyond what farmers would have liked. The remainder of harvest will also come with some difficulty, as a good deal of the corn crop that is left was battered by heavy winds. Meanwhile, soybeans have taken on all of the moisture that...
AGRICULTURE
thebrillionnews.com

Dry, but no drought ... yet

MADISON - Wisconsin had 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending on Sunday, October 31, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Temperatures were above normal across the state, but are at or below normal this week. The southern two tiers of counties received significant rain, while...
BRILLION, WI
The Press

New irrigation optimization solution integrates soil moisture sensors and other in field data with aerial imagery to help growers counter the impacts of drought and water scarcity.

New irrigation optimization solution integrates soil moisture sensors and other in field data with aerial imagery to help growers counter the impacts of drought and water scarcity. TownNews.com Content Exchange. OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres Imaging, the precision irrigation company that helps farmers build more profitable and...
AGRICULTURE
soconews.org

For dairy farms, the drought goes beyond water concerns

Local dairies struggle to feed their cows as pasture feed dries up. How is the drought impacting local dairy farms? For most of Sonoma County, the main issue isn’t with providing cows something to drink, but something to eat. Due to the exceptional drought in California and dry conditions across...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Droughts#Vat#Drying#Hotspots#Doi
dtnpf.com

Drought-Stricken Farms May Benefit From Higher Fall Crop Insurance Prices

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (DTN) -- Higher prices at harvest could limit potential crop insurance payouts for the 2021 growing season for all except those with extreme yield losses. The average price of the December corn futures contract during the month of October was $5.37 per bushel, while the November soybean contract averaged $12.30 per bushel during the month. Both are higher than the price guarantees last spring of $4.58 per bushel of corn and $11.87 per bushel of soybeans, which means the harvest price will be used in calculations for revenue protection policies.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Nature.com

The influence of rainfall and tillage on wheat yield parameters and weed population in monoculture versus rotation systems

Extreme climate events (ECEs) of drought are becoming common in Mediterranean areas and farmers need adapt agricultural practices to achieve sustainability. This field study took place in to gain insight into the effects of seasonal rainfall, tillage and crop systems on wheat yield and weed parameters. Conventional (CT), minimum (MT) and no-tillage (NT) systems in wheat monoculture and rotation cropping systems were tested during 3Â years of study (2014"“2015, 2015"“2016 and 2016"“2017). Growing Season Rainfall (GSR) was the most influential factor on yield parameters and weed population. In 2016"“2017, categorized as an extreme climate event by drought, the GSR accounted for 43.4% of the historical average. This year, the wheat yield (373Â kgÂ haâˆ’1) and harvest index (0.18) were the lowest. In 2015"“2016, scarcer autumn rainfall (44Â mm) affected the weed germination period, reducing the density (17 plants mâˆ’2) and diversity of weed species (3 species mâˆ’2) while yield was favoured by high winter and spring rainfall (247Â mm). Our study revealed that tillage effects was not significant on wheat yield, but NT systems consistently showed higher weed density and diversity than CT and MT despite the irregular GSR during this study. The rotation system presented higher values of wheat grain yield (781Â kg/ha) and dry straw biomass (1803Â kg/ha) but also weed biomass (48.54Â gÂ mâˆ’2) compared to monoculture (27.50Â gÂ mâˆ’2). NT and rotation combined increased the weed community although did not reduce the wheat yield compare to conventional systems even with an ECE of drought.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Incorporating the field border effect to reduce the predicted uncertainty of pollen dispersal model in Asia

The presence of the field border (FB), such as roadways or unplanted areas, between two fields is common in Asian farming system. This study evaluated the effect of the FB on the cross-pollination (CP) and predicted the CP rate in the field considering and not considering FB. Three experiments including 0, 6.75, and 7.5Â m width of the FB respectively were conducted to investigate the effect of distance and the FB on the CP rate. The dispersal models combined kernel and observation model by calculating the parameter of observation model from the output of kernel. These models were employed to predict the CP rate at different distances. The Bayesian method was used to estimate parameters and provided a good prediction with uncertainty. The highest average CP rates in the field with and without FB were 74.29% and 36.12%, respectively. It was found that two dispersal models with the FB effect displayed a higher ability to predict average CP rates. The correlation coefficients between actual CP rates and CP rates predicted by the dispersal model combined zero-inflated Poisson observation model with compound exponential kernel and modified Cauchy kernel were 0.834 and 0.833, respectively. Furthermore, the predictive uncertainty was reducing using the dispersal models with the FB effect.
AGRICULTURE
