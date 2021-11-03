CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exploring the Legacy of Arthur Ashe in 'Citizen Ashe' Doc Film Trailer

By Alex Billington
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"He started becoming a citizen of the world." CNN Films + HBO Max + Magnolia Pictures have unveiled an official trailer for a triumphant biopic documentary called Citizen Ashe, which originally premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival this year. One of the next documentaries from filmmaker Sam Pollard following his...

Esquire

How 'Black Panther' Changed Stunt Work Forever

IN THE MINDS of most Marvel fans, there is only one Black Panther: the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in four Marvel films before dying in August 2020 after his battle with colon cancer. But underneath the suit, three stuntmen—Gui DaSilva-Greene, Daniel Graham, and Anis Cheurfa—all doubled Boseman, working behind the scenes to give the character that superhero swagger. Whether he was sliding down a 100-foot wall effortlessly, jumping from one moving car to another with feline dexterity, or going punch for explosive punch and kick for percussive kick with Killmonger, Black Panther always moved with grace and power.
Variety

How Jacques Cousteau’s Regrets Became the Focal Point for Documentary ‘Becoming Cousteau’

Beloved French explorer Jacques Cousteau spoke for the seas. The inventor, conservationist and filmmaker rose to fame in the ’60s thanks to the adored series “The Undersea World of Jacques Cousteau,” which brought the wonders of Earth’s waters into the living rooms of children and adults across the globe. One part weathered sea captain, two parts mad explorer, with a dash of Mr. Rogers, Cousteau (and his iconic red beanie) became synonymous with adventure, freedom and conservation.
First Showing

Netflix Short Doc Film 'Lead Me Home' Trailer About Homelessness

"I'm not trying to bother anybody." Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Lead Me Home, a 39-minute documentary short that first premiered at the 2021 Telluride Film Festival. It's also playing at AFI Fest this month before hitting Netflix. Shot over the course of three years in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, the film presents the epidemic of homelessness in America with a "show-don't-tell" approach, featuring candid testimonials from those who rest their heads in shelters, tent cities, and anywhere a night's sleep can be found. A poetic and dignified portrait of our culture's fraying edges and the people who inhabit them, Lead Me Home is filled with bracing humanity. By weaving individual stories with aerial vistas, time-lapse, and evocative details of contemporary urban life, it aims to spark a national conversation about the epic scale of this alarming & ever-growing problem. An important film that'll hopefully inspire real change.
Variety

Paul Newman Memoir In the Works Is Described as ‘Unflinching’ Look Into Actor’s Life

For all of us big Paul Newman fans, it came as thrilling news last week that Knopf will be publishing the Hollywood icon’s unfinished memoir next fall, largely based on his own oral history along with interviews with his friends and family, actors like Tom Cruise and directors including George Roy Hill of “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” fame. I’ve been obsessed with Newman my entire life, having grown up watching all his movies and going gaga every time he appeared on-screen. I met him once years ago when he and Joanne Woodward visited an acting class that I was...
Collider

'A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks' Trailer Explores the Legacy of an Icon

Since its inception, photography has been a medium not only used for art, but to expose the world to things happening right in front of them, things that people may not be able to see without the lens of a camera. Legendary activist and photographer Gordon Parks was well aware of this — and now, audiences will get the opportunity to peek into his process and see how it has affected the world at large in HBO’s newest documentary, A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks.
First Showing

Excl: Trailer for 'Young Plato' Documentary About Teaching in Belfast

"What should you do now?" FS is proud to debut the first official trailer for a documentary from Ireland titled Young Plato, made by filmmakers Neasa Ní Chianáín & Declan McGrath. This will have its world premiered at the DOC NYC Film Festival this month, screening on November 14th & 15th during the fest. Young Plato is an observational documentary set in post-conflict Belfast's Ardoyne, where a marginalized, working class community has for generations been plagued by poverty, drugs and guns. This film charts the dream of Headmaster Kevin McArevey and his dedicated, visionary team illustrating how critical thinking and pastoral care can empower & encourage children to see beyond the limitations of their own community. We see how philosophy encourages young boys to question the mythologies of war and of violence, and sometimes challenge the narratives that their parents, peers and socio-economic group would dictate. This sounds fantastic! And along with Mr. Bachmann and His Class, it's another great example of how teachers can make a huge difference in the world. Check out the first look trailer below + keep an eye out for this one.
Chicago Defender

New Film Explores Legacy of Chosen Few Picnic

Music is often defined as a form of art using sound, organized in time. It’s a form of entertainment that affectionately brings melodies together that move hearts, minds, bodies, and spirits. With the many genres of music that exist in the world, there is one that stands out to those who believe that music is love. House Music. Deemed the music of love, it’s the genre of music known to bring together people from all walks of life as one in peace and love. This year, The Black Harvest Film Festival has chosen The Woodstock of House as one of the films to showcase to continue their rich legacy of highlighting black cinema. In honor of celebrating House Music and the new film, The Chicago Defender had the opportunity to sit down and chat with the film’s producers; Tressa Epps (Chicago-producer), Vonda Paige (Los Angeles-producer), Rodrick F. Wimberly (Chicago-producer, director), Steve Toles (Ohio-producer), and Senuwell Smith (Los Angeles-director) to gain some insight to creating a film that highlights and celebrates House Music.
First Showing

Watch: Short Doc on Britain's First Female Rock Band - The Liverbirds

"The four of us just belonged together." Meet The Liverbirds! Never heard of them? Now you have! Give this fantastic short documentary film a watch to learn more about them and hear some of their songs ("Peanut Butter" oh yeah!). The latest Almost Famous doc short from the NY Times is all about The Liverbirds, discussing their history with the two surviving members - Mary McGlory and Sylvia Saunders. "It's hard to say what, exactly, was in the water in Liverpool in the early 1960s that wound up producing the Merseybeat sound and hundreds of groups of varying success. Four teenagers caught the scene by surprise and found screaming fans at every turn. Their names were Mary, Sylvia, Pam and Val. It wasn't only their sound that turned heads. They were The Liverbirds, Britain's first all-female rock 'n' roll band." They started because of The Beatles, met The Beatles, went on their own tours and became famous in Europe. Radical! What a story.
First Showing

Mutant Priest Goes Berserk in Red Band 'Death to Metal' Horror Trailer

"We're on the same side, huh, Father?" Wild Eye Releasing has debuted a brand new red band trailer for a rockin' horror comedy "metalsploitation" film titled Death to Metal, the latest from indie filmmaker Tim Connery. This premiered at a few small festivals back in 2019 - including the Spooky Empire Film Festival and SoHo Horror Film Festival - but is only now getting a proper VOD release in the US this fall. After a freak accident, a disturbed priest is transformed into a mutated killing machine on a mission to wipe out the godless fans of heavy metal music. Down with that demonic music! Starring Alex Stein, Grace Melon, Andrew Jessop, Charlie Lind, and Dan Flannery, plus an appearance by Chelsea Byers as "Demon Grandma". Ha. This does look totally wild and extremely bloody. But will anyone take out this damn priest?!
First Showing

Official Trailer for Rock Doc 'Jagged' Profiling Rocker Alanis Morissette

"Her brutal honesty empowered women." HBO has launched a new trailer for the documentary Jagged, a biopic rock doc about Alanis Morissette. The title is an obvious reference to her hit album "Jagged Little Pill", which released in 1995, though it's also a great title about her life. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival, and it also played at the Woodstock & Heartland Film Festivals, and it's showing at DOC NYC next this month. This fantastic music history documentary centers on the life and work of Canadian singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette while making her breakout album "Jagged Little Pill". Mainly focusing on that time of her life and only a bit after that. Not only is Morissette interviewed, and tells all the true stories about her career and her experiences as a rock star, but there's tons of archival footage and so much more in this. Even if you're not a big fan of Alanis Morissette already, this one is still worth a watch.
First Showing

Watch: Intriguing Video Essay on 'The Greatest Films You Don't Know'

"These are not just worthwhile films to see. These are the instances of forgotten films which truly belong within the highest echelon that the art has to offer. This is a celebration of cinema." There is always more to watch! Always. But have you seen these films? Probably not. While every movie website prides itself on finding & highlighting the best films you haven't seen, there's always more. Lost in the mix, forgotten by most, but not by everyone. The Greatest Films You Don't Know is a video essay made by "The Cinema Cartography". They highlight nine great films, and includes a brief intro and discussion about each one (and why they're so special). Out of all of these, I've only ever heard of one before: The Cremator, directed by Czech filmmaker Juraj Herz. I actually was lucky to see this one at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival a few years back during a retrospective. The rest are all new to me! Dive in and learn about cinema history below.
First Showing

First Trailer for 'End of the Line' Doc About the NYC Subway's Troubles

"It's decline is very much a symptom of where we've gone - as a society and as a country." A teaser trailer is out for a documentary film premiering this month titled End of the Line, which will be unveiling at the DOC NYC fest soon. If you live in New York City, you definitely know how bad the subway has become. If you don't live there, you've probably heard everyone else who does live there complaining about how awful it is. End of the Line is a character-driven political drama about the NYC subway crisis and a long overdue reckoning on infrastructure. "Filmed from 2016 to 2021, this story is emblematic of tumultuous times felt across urban America, as the struggle to overcome decay gives way to existential peril in the 11th hour with the advent of a global pandemic." It features current NYC Mayor-elect Eric Adams, actress and former NY gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon, Brooklyn Borough President-elect Antonio Reynoso, former Transit President Sarah Feinberg, current MTA CEO Janno Lieber, and also millions of straphanging New Yorkers.
First Showing

New Trailer for Sci-Fi Adventure 'Portal Runner' with Parallel Worlds

"What's with you and all these mirrors?" Terror Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi adventure family film titled Portal Runner, formerly known as Alter-nate, about a teenager who discovers a secret family legacy and a portal than enables him to travel to parallel worlds. If only this could live up to that potential! Nolan is a boy on the run through parallel worlds, trying to stay one step ahead of a monstrous evil that destroyed his family. But, when he winds up stuck in a world with a furious older sister he's never met before, he realizes she may be the key to defeating his adversary. Why does this sound like the plot of a "Rick & Morty" episode? Starring Sloane Morgan Siegel as Nolan, with Carol Roscoe, Brian S. Lewis, Denny McAuliffe, & Elise Eberle. Big concept with a tiny budget, it looks like an only-on-VHS cult fave.
The Hollywood Reporter

Critics’ Conversation: Nina Mae McKinney, a Star of the Early Talkies, Burned Bright and Fizzled Too Soon

In today’s parlance, Nina Mae McKinney, a performer of incomparable magnetism and impressive versatility, would be called “Black famous.” Although she burst onto the silver screen in a landmark feature, MGM’s Hallelujah, mainstream stardom eluded her. Hallelujah was one of the first studio pictures with an all-Black cast, and its director, King Vidor, was a leading filmmaker in the nascent industry. McKinney was lauded as the first Black movie star, and it seemed the sky was the limit for this triple-threat actor, singer and dancer. But with no Black filmmakers in its studio system, Hollywood had no particular compulsion to...
First Showing

Learn About the Search for MIA Soldiers in 'To What Remains' Trailer

"How do I thank these people?" Abramorama has unveiled a trailer for a documentary film titled To What Remains, taking a closer look at an organization called Project Recover (website). The film will have its world premiere at AFI Fest on Veterans Day (this Thursday, November 11th). To What Remains is a stirring documentary that follows Project Recover's search for the more than 80,000 Americans missing in action since World War II. In breathtaking imagery filmed over years, archival footage and intimate interviews with Project Recover team members and MIA families, the film takes viewers inside this emotional journey to honor our fallen servicemen—from the discovery of wreckage on the seafloor in the South Pacific, to the living room of a stunned family in middle America, to a well-deserved final resting place at home. Although this is about missing soldiers, it's an inspirational look at the people who want to bring them home anyway.
First Showing

An Apocalyptic Christmas Dinner - 'Silent Night' Film Official Trailer

"Here's to the lives that we've shared!" RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for a very dark comedy called Silent Night, an apocalyptic Christmas film from filmmaker Camille Griffins making her feature debut. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival to a good mix of reviews (some love it, some hate it) and it also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Nell, Simon, and their boy Art are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. The script was written way before the pandemic, but it involves some kind of airborne disease that kills people very quickly. How does everyone respond? Find out. The ensemble features Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Lucy Punch. It's a very cynical film, but a very good one, with some biting humor and honest takes on how dumb we've all become. It's worth a watch.
First Showing

More Bruce Willis Schlock - Trailer for Action Cyber-Thriller 'Fortress'

"He's a notorious criminal that we've been tracking for years." Lionsgate has launched an official trailer for another B-movie action extravaganza titled Fortress, from filmmaker James Cullen Bressack - of other trash films like Beyond the Law and Survive the Game. When a desperate crypto currency developer visits The Fortress, his estranged father's mountain retirement community, he not only learns that his father had lived a double life, but that The Fortress is one of America's best kept secrets – a retirement community for National Clandestine Service members. When a maniacal criminal hell bent on getting revenge infiltrates the Fortress, father and son must overcome their differences in order to save each other. This stars Bruce Willis, Chad Michael Murray, Jesse Metcalfe, Shannen Doherty, Sean Kanan, Kelly Greyson, and Ser'Darius Blain. The trailer is free to watch below, but please don't waste your money on this film.
Variety

Saban Films Buys Thriller ‘So Cold The River’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Saban Films has acquired North American and South African rights to “So Cold The River,” a new thriller from Paul Shoulberg. The deal, which was forged with UK-based distribution and sales company Blue Finch Films, also includes rights to distribute the film in Australia and New Zealand rights via Saban’s partners at Defiant Screen Entertainment. Shoulberg, best known for “The Good Catholic,” also wrote the script, an adaptation of the novel by Michael Koryta (“Those Who Wish Me Dead”). The film stars Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill,” “Dexter”) as a documentary filmmaker who soon realizes her subject isn’t who...
The Guardian

Saluting ‘Captain Planet’: film explores Jacques Cousteau’s conservation legacy

He was the French adventurer who plumbed the depths of the world’s oceans to introduce us to a magical and previously unseen universe under the sea. Commander Jacques-Yves Cousteau, the former naval officer turned inventor of the Aqualung and scuba equipment and then television explorer, became a hero to generations of children who were mesmerised by his adventures and groundbreaking films.
First Showing

Full Trailer for David Fincher's 'Voir' Series - Video Essays on Cinema

"I can remember the exact moment I fell in love with movies…" Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a video essays series titled Voir, a "collection of visual essays for the love of cinema." This project has been in development for years as a secret creation by David Fincher and Awards Daily's Sasha Stone that focuses on why we love films. "From executive producers David Fincher & David Prior, Voir is a series of visual essays celebrating Cinema and the personal connection we each have to the stories we see on the big screen. From intimate personal histories to insights on character and craft, each episode reminds us why Cinema holds a special place in our lives." There will be six episodes in total, but no info as to which films are covered (yet). As Told By: Walter Chaw, Drew McWeeny, Taylor Ramos, Sasha Stone & Tony Zhou. I'm excited to see this! I love celebrating cinema and all its splendor. I like this line: "The human eye won't see it, but they'll feel it."
