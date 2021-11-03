CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Back in Portorosso - Official Trailer for Pixar's 'Ciao Alberto' Short Film

By Alex Billington
First Showing
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Everything's perfect – especially my new job!" Pixar has debuted a fun short trailer for their Luca short film spin-off Ciao Alberto. Or perhaps a better title – The Adventures of Alberto and Massimo! Streaming on Disney+ in just a few weeks. The short is a follow-up to the story in...

www.firstshowing.net

Comments / 0

Related
hot1061.com

The ‘real Buzz Lightyear’ goes to infinity and beyond in Pixar’s first Lightyear trailer

After four Toy Story movies, Buzz Lightyear is back! Kinda. Sorta. Not really, but also really?. Lightyear is about Buzz Lightyear — but not the toy Buzz Lightyear that we know and love, but the “real” person who exists in the Toy Story universe and inspired the toy, who, like, isn’t actually a real person in the real world, but to people like Andy and Bonnie in the Toy Story world, he’s real and … well, it’s all very #meta.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Pixar’s “Lightyear” Trailer Gets Lots Of Views

The first trailer for Pixar’s “Toy Story” spin-off “Lightyear” was released the other day and has proven a big hit. Deadline reports that the clip from the Chris Evans-voiced and Angus MacLane-directed animated sci-fi action film clocked up 83 million views in its first 24 hours. That’s better than the...
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Trailer: “Luca” Short Film “Ciao Alberto”

Disney and Pixar’s recent CG-animated feature “Luca” is getting its own spin-off short titled “Ciao Alberto”. The studio has today released a trailer for the short in which we Alberto’s life with Massimo in Portorosso, narrated by him writing a postcard to his best friend with updates on his new life.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Pixar Movies: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Making Of The Studio’s Films

It has been more than a quarter of a century since Toy Story opened in theaters and completely changed the landscape of animated feature films. In that time, there have been several dozen beautifully written, animated, and acted Pixar movies (as well as countless titles from other studios who followed in their wake), introducing generations of moviegoers to imaginative worlds on ground, underwater, and in the heavens, enchanting them with unparalleled imagination and attention to detail.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesse Andrews
Person
Enrico Casarosa
Talking With Tami

New Movie: Disney Pixar ‘Ciao Alberto’

With his best friend Luca away at school, Alberto is enjoying his new life in Portorosso working alongside Massimo—the imposing, tattooed, one-armed fisherman of few words—who’s quite possibly the coolest human in the entire world as far as Alberto is concerned. He wants more than anything to impress his mentor, but it’s easier said than done.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Luca Sequel Short Ciao Alberto Trailer Brings Us Back to the Italian Riviera

When Disney launched its very own streaming service (Disney+) on November 12th, 2019, it gave the brand a huge variety of options for characters and stories in its vast catalog. Original films, documentaries, series, and new shorts were just some of the programming the company had at its disposal. The Disney shorts proved to be a huge success and have spread throughout such films as Toy Story, Monsters Inc., Soul, ﻿as well as originals which have been featured in a program called SparkShorts.﻿ Now we have a new short film featuring characters from our newfound favorite movie Luca.
MOVIES
First Showing

Four Deadly Girls in Trailer for 'Ankle Biters' Canadian Horror Comedy

"It's us against him!" Dark Star Pictures has unveiled an official trailer for a Canadian horror comedy called Ankle Biters, the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bennet De Brabandere. This is opening on VOD in the US later this month, skipping theaters and creeping into your home soon. A retired pro hockey player invites a single mother and her four little girls to his cottage for the summer, and discovers that the girls are violently opposed to having a new dad. These four adorable girls plot to murder him after they mistake an act of lovemaking as an attack on their mom. Described as "a new horror-comedy in the tradition of Mom & Dad and The Hunt." Ankle Biters, initially known as Cherrypicker, stars Zion Forrest Lee & Marianthi Evans as the adults, plus Lily Gail Reid, Violet Reid, Rosalee Reid, and Dahlia Reid. This looks cute and amusing until it gets seriously terrifying - especially when the spiders crawl out. WTF you crazy kids?!?
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Pixar#Short Film#Feature Film#Italian#Riviera#Blue Sky
GeekTyrant

13 IMAX Enhanced Marvel Films Are Coming to Disney+ and There's a Trailer

Disney has announced that they will be bring IMAX into your home on Disney+. The new format is called IMAX Enhanced, and they will be releasing 13 IMAX Enhanced Marvel films on the streaming service. So what exactly does IMAX Enhanced mean? It means there will be an expanded aspect...
MOVIES
First Showing

Full Trailer for Animated Australian Animals Film 'Back to the Outback'

"I know it's scary, but out here we can be ourselves." Netflix has debuted the full-length official trailer for an animated comedy from Australia titled Back to the Outback, following a group of animals that escape and try to make their way home. This was made by Netflix Animation and Reel FX Creative Studios. Tired of being locked in a reptile house where humans gawk at them like they're monsters, a group of Australia's deadliest creatures plot a daring escape from their zoo to the Outback. Leading the group is Maddie (Isla Fisher), a poisonous snake with a real heart of gold, who bands together with the Thorny Devil lizard Zoe (Miranda Tapsell), a lovelorn hairy spider Frank (Guy Pearce), and a sensitive scorpion Nigel (Angus Imrie). But when their nemesis — Pretty Boy (Tim Minchin), a cute but obnoxious koala — unexpectedly joins their escape, Maddie and the gang have no choice but to take him with them. Also featuring the voices of Rachel House, Keith Urban, Celeste Barber, Wayne Knight, Lachlan Ross Power, and Jacki Weaver. It does look like good fun, a tad cliche with all the Australia tropes, but still – this pack is so cute.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pixar Unveils New Monsters Inc Old-Time Short

Pixar decided to share a look at Monsters Inc. in old-style cartoon style. Disney+ Day is approaching this weekend, and fans are excited to see what the company is coming up with. The streaming service has its own offering based on Monsters Inc., Monsters at Work. This fun little short might call their service home as well in a while. If you can believe it, 20 years have passed since the premiere of the beloved Pixar film. Disney will roll out the red carpet to celebrate. Check out this version of these beloved characters down below:
TV & VIDEOS
First Showing

Watch: Pixar Remix - 'Monsters Inc' Remade as a Classic Silent Film

"Get that little whippersnapper back quick! The company depends on it!" Grab your popcorn and soda, get your 1¢ ticket, and enjoy this old timey presentation of a classic work of cinema. The fine folks at Pixar have released an amusing "Pixar Remix" video taking Monsters Inc and turning it into a classic silent movie. The full 4-minute "short film" is available on YouTube and it's a totally swell way to brighten up your day. I love the attention to detail, all the fun title cards, and I really appreciate that they actually redid the entire movie (which normally runs 92 minutes) as a silent film. Monsters Inc is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month, originally opening in the fall of 2001. It's still one of my favorite Pixar movies; actually, it's one of the best animated movies ever made. I can still watch it anytime and I always feel better. Enjoy the show.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
First Showing

New Trailer for Sci-Fi Adventure 'Portal Runner' with Parallel Worlds

"What's with you and all these mirrors?" Terror Films has released an official trailer for a sci-fi adventure family film titled Portal Runner, formerly known as Alter-nate, about a teenager who discovers a secret family legacy and a portal than enables him to travel to parallel worlds. If only this could live up to that potential! Nolan is a boy on the run through parallel worlds, trying to stay one step ahead of a monstrous evil that destroyed his family. But, when he winds up stuck in a world with a furious older sister he's never met before, he realizes she may be the key to defeating his adversary. Why does this sound like the plot of a "Rick & Morty" episode? Starring Sloane Morgan Siegel as Nolan, with Carol Roscoe, Brian S. Lewis, Denny McAuliffe, & Elise Eberle. Big concept with a tiny budget, it looks like an only-on-VHS cult fave.
MOVIES
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Pixar Presents New ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Silent Short Film

Pixar has released a new short film in the style of classic black-and-white silent films in honor of the 20th anniversary of “Monsters, Inc.”. The film is available on Twitter and condenses the story of “Monsters, Inc.” into just under four minutes. Check out the “Monsters, Inc.” 20th anniversary pins...
MOVIES
First Showing

Watch: Intriguing Video Essay on 'The Greatest Films You Don't Know'

"These are not just worthwhile films to see. These are the instances of forgotten films which truly belong within the highest echelon that the art has to offer. This is a celebration of cinema." There is always more to watch! Always. But have you seen these films? Probably not. While every movie website prides itself on finding & highlighting the best films you haven't seen, there's always more. Lost in the mix, forgotten by most, but not by everyone. The Greatest Films You Don't Know is a video essay made by "The Cinema Cartography". They highlight nine great films, and includes a brief intro and discussion about each one (and why they're so special). Out of all of these, I've only ever heard of one before: The Cremator, directed by Czech filmmaker Juraj Herz. I actually was lucky to see this one at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival a few years back during a retrospective. The rest are all new to me! Dive in and learn about cinema history below.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Nostalgic 'Mixtape' Movie with Gemma Brooke Allen

"A mixtape is a message from the maker to the listener." That is indeed an accurate description. Netflix has debuted an official trailer for a nostalgic dramedy film titled Mixtape, the latest from filmmaker Valerie Weiss (also of Dance by Design, Losing Control, A Light Beneath Their Feet). As the world approaches Y2K, a quirky 12-year-old sets out on a journey to find songs on a mixtape made by her late parents. When a young girl accidentally destroys the mixtape that belonged to her mother, she sets out to track down each of the obscure songs on the cassette. The film stars Gemma Brooke Allen as Beverly, with Audrey Hsieh, Olga Petsa, Jackson Rathbone, plus Nick Thune and Julie Bowen. As cute as this looks, it's pretty much like hitting gold in the nostalgia mine - combining late 90s nostalgia with cassette-tape nostalgia all in one! There's also toppings of Napster nostalgia and vinyl nostalgia, too. It does look like plenty of music fun.
THEATER & DANCE
Inside the Magic

Disney+ ‘Ciao Alberto’ Successfully Ties Up ‘Luca’ Loose Ends

Disney+ Day has arrived and we’re cozied up on the couch watching sorts of new series and films Disney has released for their Disney+ subscribers. As Disney+ celebrates it’s 2nd anniversary, we benefit with a brand new Disney Pixar short called Ciao Alberto that in our opinion is a Disney+ Day success!
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy