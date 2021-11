Channel 2 Action News' Jovita Moore has died seven months after being diagnosed with brain cancer. Moore died overnight with her family by her side and is survived by her mother and two children and stepdaughter, who Channel 2 says were the "most important accomplishments of her life." In April, doctors found two masses on Moore's brain and diagnosed her with glioblastoma. Moore had surgery, but there is no cure for glioblastoma.

