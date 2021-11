Danielle Colby is a huge part of what makes American Pickers and Antique Archaeology tick. She hunts down leads and sends Mike to collectors who are willing to sell. Additionally, she adds her own expertise to help him price some off-beat items from time to time. However, she didn’t just fall into her job. Dani spent years as a picker, collector, and lover of all things vintage before she even met Mike Wolfe. In fact, they met at a garage sale where they both tried to buy the same vintage lamp.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 8 DAYS AGO