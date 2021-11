A Newton man scratched off a $10,000 prize on a lottery ticket gifted to him by friends. “We always kind of give lotto tickets as stocking stuffers or fill-ins for birthday cards and stuff,” Eric Zehr, 35, told officials Nov. 3 as he claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “So some family friends of ours lined their Halloween cards to us with scratch tickets. Naturally, they were our first call when we got the win to say, ‘Hey, by the way, we’re definitely taking you out to dinner.’”

NEWTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO