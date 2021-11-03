CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taysom Hill, Payton Turner return to practice on Saints injury report

 6 days ago
Quarterback Taysom Hill and defensive end Payton Turner returned to practice on the first New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 9’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, among other players. Here’s everything you need to know from both teams:

Atlanta Falcons injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion DNP

WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal) DNP

WR Russell Gage, groin Limited

New Orleans Saints injury report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status

QB Jameis Winston, knee DNP

S Malcolm Jenkins, knee DNP

DE Carl Granderson, shoulder DNP

WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring DNP

RB Dwayne Washington, neck Limited

QB Taysom Hill, concussion Limited

DE Payton Turner, calf Limited

T Terron Armstead, groin Limited

CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full

