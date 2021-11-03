Taysom Hill, Payton Turner return to practice on Saints injury report
Quarterback Taysom Hill and defensive end Payton Turner returned to practice on the first New Orleans Saints injury report ahead of Week 9’s game with the Atlanta Falcons, among other players. Here’s everything you need to know from both teams:
Atlanta Falcons injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
DT Jonathan Bullard, concussion DNP
WR Calvin Ridely, not injury related (personal) DNP
WR Russell Gage, groin Limited
New Orleans Saints injury report
Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
QB Jameis Winston, knee DNP
S Malcolm Jenkins, knee DNP
DE Carl Granderson, shoulder DNP
WR Ty Montgomery, hamstring DNP
RB Dwayne Washington, neck Limited
QB Taysom Hill, concussion Limited
DE Payton Turner, calf Limited
T Terron Armstead, groin Limited
CB Marshon Lattimore, hand Full
