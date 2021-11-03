The gift of adversity

There is a press release I get on a regular basis that goes something like this:. "Joe/Jill Blow had it all. S/he had a successful career on Wall St./at McKinsey & Co./as a high-powered attorney. But despite living a life that all others would envy, s/he gave it all up after...
Whether you’re in the mood for authentic wood-fired pizza or classic Italian fare, a longtime favorite restaurant has got you covered.Family-owned and operated for more than 35 years, Putnam County staple Luigi’s Famiglia Cucina in Carmel has quite a following of foodies and earns a solid 5-star ra…
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift for every type of sister is best? Buying a gift for your sister isn’t always the easiest task, and there’s no one-size-fits-all solution for every type of sister. It can be a challenge to find something they will love and use on a regular […]
Let’s say there are two kinds of cocktails.
One kind tries to charm you with subtlety and nuance, each ingredient briefly highlighted on the palate before handing off to another, the whole experience elegant and refined as a jazz quartet. These can be great.
The Trinidad Sour, however, is not that kind of cocktail. The Trinidad Sour is the other kind.
Anyone who works behind a cocktail bar will be frequently asked for the so-called Bartender’s Choice, an appeal to the bartender’s mental cocktail rolodex, the request to “make me something.” When the same person asks enough times, the bartender will occasionally want...
Whether you are having the world’s longest week or have a reason to celebrate, there is nothing better than a margarita… Agree? Since margaritas are so versatile and somewhat easy to make, they can be made at home or found at most places; however, if you want one that is delicious and gigantic, you will […]
The post The Jumbo Margarita At Casa Sanchez II In Colorado Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Norwegian Bliss on Oct. 24 sailed by the ever-present container ships in the Port of Los Angeles as it headed toward Mexico, becoming the seventh of Norwegian Cruise Line's (NCL) 17-vessel fleet to return to service. But this is as much a story about the return of San Pedro's...
MIAMI BEACH -- The ravenous appetite for travel following the Covid-19 lockdowns has a name: revenge travel. Naturally, "revenge selling" should also be a thing, said cruise sales executives on the Masterminds panel at Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld on Wednesday. They urged travel advisors to meet the huge demand for cruising.
The parent company of New Belgium Brewing Co. has acquired Michigan-based Bell’s Brewery, merging two of the country’s pioneering craft breweries under one umbrella. Bell’s Brewery founder Larry Bell announced the deal with Australia’s Lion Little World Beverages, which acquired Fort Collins-founded New Belgium in 2019, and his plans to retire during the company’s all employee meeting, according to an announcement Wednesday. Lion is a subsidiary of Kirin Holdings Company.
"I want to travel, but I'm scared to travel. Help me!" That's the new mindset of travelers, said Jana Tvedt, owner of Vibrance Travel Services, at a session at CruiseWorld titled "Your Role as a Health and Safety Advisor." And of course it's a travel advisor's job to do just that -- help them -- but in a way that doesn't increase the agent's own liability.
This is a very elegant chicken liver terrine that, if you season it right and cook it perfectly, can almost be mistaken for a foie gras mousse. This was something my mother would make now and then, certainly if she had a surplus of fresh chicken livers. We also used to make this at my uncle’s restaurant where I apprenticed—easy enough for home, elegant enough for a fine-dining restaurant. It’s important to find very good chicken livers—preferably from a butcher or at your farmers’ market. The fat back makes a lovely interior garnish. I poach it lightly in heavy cream...
This holiday season, there are plenty of spirits to consider gifting, including many new bottles that fall into the ultra-premium category. From tequila to single malt scotch to rye to French whisky, there is something for every person’s individual taste. Some of these come in upscale collector’s item bottles that can be displayed when empty, while others are literally the last drops of liquid distilled decades ago. Here are 15 new limited-edition and high-end bottles of booze to look out for this year.
The editors of Robb Report scour the globe (and the Internet) for the best of the best and...
New menu items are coming your way.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Tucson stands as a truly unique city for food lovers. As one of only two official UNESCO City of Gastronomy here in the United States (the other being San Antonio), locals and visitors alike can find not only some of the best Mexican food in North America but a selection of other tastes. It is what has made Tucson a destination for food lovers from around the world.
MIAMI BEACH -- MSC Cruises had a surprise for U.S. Armed Forces veterans attending Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld convention here on Veteran's Day Thursday, inviting them to sail for free on the MSC Seashore's inaugural Caribbean cruise, which departs Miami on Nov. 17. The vets -- all of them now travel...
If there is a reward for being the first to do something in a business -- the so-called first-mover advantage -- then there's also something to be said for going later and benefitting from the early bird's mistakes. No one can deny that Crystal Cruises is joining a crowded field...
The Club Med Columbus Isle on San Salvador in the Bahamas is temporarily closed with a reopening date slated for Oct. 22. Club Med cited the impact of Covid-19 on tourism, border restrictions and the lack of healthcare and testing facilities on the island as reasons for the closure. "During...
Danny Genung, owner and CEO of Harr Travel in Redlands, Calif., is a YouTube star in the cruise world. In the past four years, he and director of marketing and media Taylor Haenny have posted hundreds of videos, with Haenny behind the camera and Genung in front of it. Harr...
MIAMI BEACH -- Three Royal Caribbean Group executives, all holding the titles of president and CEO, spoke about the many new products coming online during the Royal Leadership Chat at Cruiseworld, a Travel Weekly event here. Michael Bayley of Royal Caribbean International, Lisa Lutoff-Perlo of Celebrity Cruises and Rioberto Martinoli...
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts will open a property in Orlando in 2025, marking the 20th U.S. property for the brand but its first in Florida. The seven-story Fairmont Orlando will sit on 30 acres in Orlando's entertainment district. The hotel will offer 550 guestrooms, including 90 suites and 12 villas, and participants in the Fairmont Gold experience will have access to a 5,000-square-foot private lounge on the top floor.
Comments / 0