CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qiagen lifts annual forecast as COVID testing boosts third-quarter profit

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Qiagen on Wednesday raised its full-year forecasts for profit and revenue, with higher demand for its non-coronavirus products as well COVID-19 tests helping the U.S.-German genetic testing specialist beat quarterly profit expectations. The company’s products include...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

ShotSpotter shares dip 6% on third-quarter results

Shares of ShotSpotter Inc. dipped 6% in extended trading Tuesday after the maker of gunfire locator technology reported fiscal third-quarter results. ShotSpotter reported a net loss of $949,000, or 8 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $566,000, or 5 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Revenue climbed 28% to $14.5 million from $11.4 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of a penny a share on revenue of $15 million. ShotSpotter's stock is up 5% so far in 2021, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 25% this year.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

RingCentral stock rallies 20% after Q3 results top Wall Street views

RingCentral Inc. shares rallied 20% in the extended session Tuesday after the cloud-based communications company reported adjusted third-quarter profit and sales above Wall Street expectations, calling the results "outstanding," and raised guidance for the year. RingCentral said it lost $147 million, or $1.60 a share, in the third quarter, compared with a loss of $21 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 36 cents a share. Revenue rose 37% to $415 million, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected RingCentral to report adjusted EPS of 33 cents a share on sales of $393 million. RingCentral raised its 2021 revenue guidance to a range between $1.580 billion and $1.581 billion, which would represent annual growth between 33% and 34%. That's up from a prior range of revenue between $1.539 billion and $1.545 billion. RingCentral also announced that Chief Financial Officer Mitesh Dhruv will be stepping down, remaining as CFO through the end of the year. The company will consider internal and external candidates to replace Dhruv, it said.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qiagen#Dna Test#Covid 19#Net Sales#Reuters#Non Covid
kdal610.com

Britain’s M&S raises turnaround hopes with profit beat and upgrade

LONDON (Reuters) – British retailer Marks & Spencer on Wednesday beat forecasts for first-half profit and raised its full-year outlook, adding to evidence that its latest attempt at an elusive turnaround is delivering. The 137-year-old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British retail, said it made...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

ITV Posts 32 Percent Ad Revenue Jump in Third Quarter, Forecasts Full-Year Record

U.K. TV giant ITV said its third-quarter total advertising revenue jumped 32 percent after a 29 percent increase in the first half of 2021. In its financial update on Wednesday, the company also reported an increase in total revenue for the first nine months of the year, including at production arm ITV Studios, and provided an update on its streaming business. The company touted that its total external revenue for the first nine months of 2021 hit 2.38 billion pounds ($3.22 billion) rose 28 percent over the same period in 2020 and 8 percent over the comparable period in pre-coronavirus pandemic year...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
kdal610.com

Homebuilders Persimmon, Vistry upbeat on outlook, cite strong demand

(Reuters) – Persimmon, Britain’s No. 2 homebuilder, said on Tuesday demand for newly built homes remained healthy and underpinned positive pricing conditions, as cheap mortgages kept the housing sector supported after the expiry of a tax break. Persimmon’s smaller rival Vistry Group Plc echoed the sentiment, reiterating that it was...
REAL ESTATE
kdal610.com

Asian firm Beximco to sell generic version of Merck COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it would begin selling a generic version of Merck’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 following emergency use authorisation from national regulators. Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, is still under review by regulators in the United States and Europe but was approved for use in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
kdal610.com

Insurer Direct Line Q3 hurt by lower motor, travel premiums

(Reuters) – British insurer Direct Line posted a marginal rise in third-quarter gross premiums on Tuesday, as a poor showing at its motor and travel units countered growth in its commercial and roadside assistance services. The London-listed company, which also offers home and business insurance, said gross written premiums rose...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Nissan returns to profit, ups forecast despite chips crunch

Nissan reported a profit for the July-September quarter, managing to reverse earlier losses despite challenges that include shortages of computer chips and rising costs for materials. The 54.1 billion yen ($479 million) profit for the last quarter compared with a 44 billion yen loss racked up in the same period of 2020. Quarterly sales edged up 1% to 1.94 trillion yen ($17 billion), as Nissan Motor Co. vehicle sales rose in Japan and the rest of Asia while declining in North America and Europe Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta began his presentation by apologizing to customers for...
ECONOMY
NBC San Diego

Airbnb Profits Surge 280% in Third Quarter

Profits for the quarter rose 280% year over year and the company saw its highest revenue and net income ever. Airbnb said it expects vaccination progress and the recovery of international travel to lead growth in the fourth quarter and new year. Airbnb reported strong third-quarter profit growth and a...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Square quarterly profit jumps on bitcoin boost

(Reuters) - Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter gross profit on Thursday, fueled by a jump in bitcoin transactions on its peer-to-peer payment service Cash App. The payments firm, which is acquiring buy now, pay later pioneer Afterpay Ltd for $29 billion, posted gross profit of...
MARKETS
investing.com

CVS Gains as Demand for Covid Tests, Vaccines Help Lift Forecast

Investing.com – CVS Health stock (NYSE: CVS ) rose 3% Wednesday as the pharmacy chain lifted its profit forecast for annual sales and profit after demand for Covid vaccines and tests boosted its third-quarter numbers. The company said full-year total revenue is now seen at $288.4 billion at the midpoint,...
INDUSTRY
mix929.com

Toyota second-quarter quarterly profit climbs 48%, lifts outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp reported a 48% rise in second-quarter operating profit and raised its earnings outlook on Thursday as it benefited from a rebound in vehicle demand and a weaker yen. Its operating profit of 750 billion yen for the three months to Sept. 30 was higher than...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Toyota lifts annual profit outlook on a weaker yen

Japan's Toyota Motor Corp raised its profit outlook on Thursday helped by favorable currency rates but warned that the global semiconductor shortage still posed risks to its full-year production plans. It has already cut its production target for the year to end-March once to 9 million vehicles and last month...
ECONOMY
Gazette

Colorado Springs gold producer boosts third-quarter profits

Fortitude Gold boosted third-quarter earnings by 33.6% from a year earlier to $4.65 million, or 19 cents a share, while revenue rose 28.8% to $20.4 million, the Colorado Springs-based gold producer reported Tuesday. Earnings for the first three quarters of the year were up 37 times from a year ago...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

CVS Health boosts guidance on strong third quarter

American chemist chain CVS Health revised its full-year guidance on Wednesday, following a jump in third-quarter earnings. The pharmacist and health insurance specialist said total revenues for the three months to 30 September had improved 10% year-on-year to $73.8bn, while diluted earnings per share were ahead 29% at $1.20. Adjusted EPS rose 18.7% to $1.97.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy