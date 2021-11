Following Monday's trade of Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams, stories, dedications and tributes have poured in for the legendary Bronco from across Colorado. Miller, who cemented his legacy in Denver and in the NFL with a win in Super Bowl 50 and Super Bowl MVP honors, has been the face of the Broncos franchise since he was selected in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Miller's presence both on and off the field has been immeasurable for the Broncos organization, and his departure has impacted all of Broncos Country.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO