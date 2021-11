Many mortgage companies, financial institutions, and other lenders price loan rates based on two factors: length and borrower risk. The borrower risk portion of this equation considers several pieces of information including credit score, employment status, loan amount, and borrower assets. The riskier the borrower appears, the greater the rate. If you have ever experienced the high end of this pricing, the sticker shock can be heart-stopping. I recall my first auto loan, where the lender explained my rate could come in around 4.5% or 5%. Instead, as I had very little credit history, the rate came in well north of 6%. It was rather frustrating, and it felt like the financial institution punished me for not having borrowed much to that point. Perhaps you have had a similar experience.

