CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa State Offensive Players To Watch For Vs. Texas

By Cole Thompson
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

Maybe it was Iowa State running back Breece Hall who said it best at Big 12 media days. The Cyclones might not recruit like Texas, but they have a winning foundation thanks to Matt Campbell's culture building.

“The five-star culture just really defines our team,” Hall said in July. “It shows that we don’t have those guys that everybody wants. We don’t have the guys who care about the glitz and glamour and the guys with all the hype. We just have guys who are ready to come in, work their butts off and play.”

That five-star culture truly lives in Ames. The win total? Check back at the end of the month.

The Cyclones (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) still can find a way to make the Big 12 title game if things begin to swing their way. They first have to find a win over Texas at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday evening.

PODCAST: Preaching Patience With Sark, Recruiting Talk, and Explaining "Monkeygate"

In this episode of the Longhorns Country Podcast, the guys preach for some much-needed patience from Texas fans, talk recruiting, and explain "Monekygate"

3 hours ago

Halting Hall: How Texas Will Beat Grounding Iowa State

Eliminating Breece Hall in the run game will be the key for Texas to win

3 hours ago

Longhorns' Point Guard Marcus Carr Receiving Early 'Player of the Year' Hype

The preseason recognition has been a theme for Carr leading up to his first season as a Longhorn

4 hours ago

Hall will be the name to watch for, as Texas continues to struggle stopping the run. He won't be alone as nine of the 11 starters from the 2020 season returned to give it one last go around in Ames this season.

Iowa State can be dangerous if teams allow them to be. Will Texas be a roster that brings the best version of the Cyclones out of their shell?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HQbU1_0clnj0Jv00

QB Brock Purdy

Thanks for the extra season of eligibility, Purdy returned to Ames ready to build off of last year. He's limited his turnovers from the start of the season, but his touchdown total has yet to rise.

Last season, Purdy tallied 19 touchdowns. So far, he has 12, and has only finished with three multi-touchdown games.

Purdy's best attribute is his ability to keep drives alive. Last season, he finished with a completion rating of 66.7 percent. That number has only risen to 73.3 percent in eight games. As for his passer rating? A 158.8 ranks fourth among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing Texas' Casey Thompson (163.8), Kansas State's Skylar Thompson (163.3), and TCU's Max Duggan (161.2).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfiUp_0clnj0Jv00

RB Breece Hall

What else is there to say about Hall that hasn't already been said? Last season, he love the FBS and rushing yards 1.572 and recorded 21 touchdowns on the ground.

He's picked things up where he left off from last fall. Hall leads the Big 12 in rushing (985) and touchdowns (12), while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also leads the conference in most carries (178) proving his status as workhorse runner and driving force of the offense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lQHZh_0clnj0Jv00

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Often the forgotten target in the Cyclones' arsenal, Hutchinson broke out in 2020. He finished with 64 receptions for 774 yards and five total touchdowns. He also averaged 13 yards per catch in man coverage.

That's still the case in 2021. So far, he's tallied 52 catches 590 yards and five scores. His average of 11.3 is lower than last season, but his projected finish should outweigh is 2022 record by tenfold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4wLe_0clnj0Jv00

TE Charlie Kolar

Kolar entered the season as perhaps the second-ranked tight end in the country among NFL scouts. His production has diminished in more ways than one, leading to him falling down draft boards.

Kolar only has 28 catches compared to his 47 and 51 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. His 358 yards ranks second among pass-catchers, but his 12.1 yards per play is mostly a stat attested to the passing of Purdy. Both of his touchdowns this year have come inside the red zone.

This was Purdy's safety net last season. Kolar is a mismatch nightmare for linebackers, but his play has been inconsistent in stretches all year long.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Yg9I_0clnj0Jv00

OL Trevor Downing

In 2020, Downing also helped the team break the school record of rushing touchdowns (31) and helped post the second-best scoring offense (32.9 points per game) in school history. This season, he's continued to be a staple of the run game with Hall, but has also allowed just four pressures and a sack all season.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Texas 29, Houston Baptist 15 UNDER-8

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Tuesday night as Texas takes on Houston Baptist in Austin. The Texas Longhorns defensive line coach was not too happy about the team's demeanor following the big loss to Iowa State. 3 hours ago. Xavier Worthy Named to Shaun Alexander Award Watch List. On...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Xavier Worthy Named to Shaun Alexander Award Watch List

After losing four straight games, Texas Football has an overall record of 4-5. True freshman wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one player who can’t be blamed for the Longhorns’ underwhelming season. On Tuesday, Worthy was named to the Shaun Alexander Award watch list which has recognized the College Freshman Player...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns Week 10 Opponent Preview: Kansas Jayhawks

The Kansas Jayhawks will be heading to Austin this Saturday looking to upset Steven Sarkisian and end a three-game losing streak to the Longhorns. In their last matchup in 2019 under Tom Herman, the Longhorns narrowly escaped an upset, winning 50-48 in Austin behind four touchdown passes from Sam Ehlinger.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Ames, TX
Local
Iowa Football
State
Texas State
Local
Iowa College Sports
LonghornCountry

How to Watch and Listen to Texas Men's Basketball vs. Houston Baptist

The Texas Longhorns will kick off the 2021-22 basketball season on Tuesday night when they welcome the Houston Baptist Huskies to the Erwin Center in Austin. It will be the first regular-season game of the season under new Texas head coach Chris Beard, who will be breaking in an almost entirely new roster of players after a massive offseason overhaul.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Tale of Two Halves for Texas' Defense in Loss to Iowa State

The Texas Longhorns (4-5) suffered a fourth-straight defeat, falling 30-7 to the Iowa State Cyclones (6-3). It’s hard to sugarcoat what was an overall unproductive and disappointing performance for the Longhorns in this one. The first half showed a lot of promise as the Horns defense held the Cyclones to only three points.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Purdy
Person
Marcus Carr
LonghornCountry

Photo Recap: Texas Longhorns Disappointing Loss to Iowa State

The Longhorns dropped their fourth straight game Saturday despite leading at halftime, falling to the Iowa State Cyclones, 30-7. The gut-wrenching loss is the Longhorns’ fifth of the season and potentially puts any bowl-bid aspirations in jeopardy. The Longhorns (4-5, 2-4 Big-12) made a quarterback change late in the first...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas State#Charlie Kolar#Recruiting#American Football#Longhorns#Point Guard#Cyclones
LonghornCountry

Disaster In Ames: Texas Falls To Iowa State 30-7

One month ago, the Texas Longhorns had Big 12 title aspirations. They were leading Oklahoma 28-7 in the first quarter of the Red River Showdown and looked nearly unbeatable. Since then, Texas has fallen apart, losing four straight, with the latest embarrassment coming against the Iowa State Cyclones in a 30-7 blowout loss on Saturday night.
IOWA STATE
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Iowa State 3, Texas 0 Late 1st Quarter

Check-in with LonghornsCountry.com for updates throughout Saturday as Texas takes on Iowa State in Ames. Texas heads to Ames to take on an impressive Iowa State team that is experienced on both sides of the ball. Nov 5, 2021. Texas and Iowa State have played each other consistently since the...
TEXAS STATE
LonghornCountry

Iowa State Outlasts Texas 30-7: Live Game Log

In a battle of which team has underachieved more, Saturday should decide that answer. Texas will hit the road once more, this time to Jack Trice Stadium to take on Iowa State. The Cyclones looked to be one of the more impressive teams on paper, returning all but two starters.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
LonghornCountry

Texas Baseball Announces 2022 Schedule

On Thursday, Texas baseball announced their 2022 schedule which features 31 home games at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. Texas is coming off of the heels of a successful 2021 season. Last season, the Longhorns made it to the College World Series semifinals where they fell to the eventual national champions, the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
AUSTIN, TX
LonghornCountry

Watch: Former Longhorns Lead Ravens To OT Win Over Vikings

Devin Duvernay and Justin Tucker played significant roles in the Baltimore Ravens’ 34-31 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon. The win improved the Ravens to 6-2 on the season. The win was also important as the Ravens were coming off their bye week, and the Vikings were a big wounded after losing to Dallas last Sunday.
NFL
LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
772
Followers
1K+
Post
104K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy