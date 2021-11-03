Iowa State Offensive Players To Watch For Vs. Texas

Maybe it was Iowa State running back Breece Hall who said it best at Big 12 media days. The Cyclones might not recruit like Texas, but they have a winning foundation thanks to Matt Campbell's culture building.

“The five-star culture just really defines our team,” Hall said in July. “It shows that we don’t have those guys that everybody wants. We don’t have the guys who care about the glitz and glamour and the guys with all the hype. We just have guys who are ready to come in, work their butts off and play.”

That five-star culture truly lives in Ames. The win total? Check back at the end of the month.

The Cyclones (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) still can find a way to make the Big 12 title game if things begin to swing their way. They first have to find a win over Texas at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday evening.

Hall will be the name to watch for, as Texas continues to struggle stopping the run. He won't be alone as nine of the 11 starters from the 2020 season returned to give it one last go around in Ames this season.

Iowa State can be dangerous if teams allow them to be. Will Texas be a roster that brings the best version of the Cyclones out of their shell?

QB Brock Purdy

Thanks for the extra season of eligibility, Purdy returned to Ames ready to build off of last year. He's limited his turnovers from the start of the season, but his touchdown total has yet to rise.

Last season, Purdy tallied 19 touchdowns. So far, he has 12, and has only finished with three multi-touchdown games.

Purdy's best attribute is his ability to keep drives alive. Last season, he finished with a completion rating of 66.7 percent. That number has only risen to 73.3 percent in eight games. As for his passer rating? A 158.8 ranks fourth among Big 12 quarterbacks, trailing Texas' Casey Thompson (163.8), Kansas State's Skylar Thompson (163.3), and TCU's Max Duggan (161.2).

RB Breece Hall

What else is there to say about Hall that hasn't already been said? Last season, he love the FBS and rushing yards 1.572 and recorded 21 touchdowns on the ground.

He's picked things up where he left off from last fall. Hall leads the Big 12 in rushing (985) and touchdowns (12), while averaging 5.5 yards per carry. He also leads the conference in most carries (178) proving his status as workhorse runner and driving force of the offense.

WR Xavier Hutchinson

Often the forgotten target in the Cyclones' arsenal, Hutchinson broke out in 2020. He finished with 64 receptions for 774 yards and five total touchdowns. He also averaged 13 yards per catch in man coverage.

That's still the case in 2021. So far, he's tallied 52 catches 590 yards and five scores. His average of 11.3 is lower than last season, but his projected finish should outweigh is 2022 record by tenfold.

TE Charlie Kolar

Kolar entered the season as perhaps the second-ranked tight end in the country among NFL scouts. His production has diminished in more ways than one, leading to him falling down draft boards.

Kolar only has 28 catches compared to his 47 and 51 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. His 358 yards ranks second among pass-catchers, but his 12.1 yards per play is mostly a stat attested to the passing of Purdy. Both of his touchdowns this year have come inside the red zone.

This was Purdy's safety net last season. Kolar is a mismatch nightmare for linebackers, but his play has been inconsistent in stretches all year long.

OL Trevor Downing

In 2020, Downing also helped the team break the school record of rushing touchdowns (31) and helped post the second-best scoring offense (32.9 points per game) in school history. This season, he's continued to be a staple of the run game with Hall, but has also allowed just four pressures and a sack all season.

