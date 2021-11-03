CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NIH launches ‘When to Test’ for COVID-19 calculator

By Stephanie Weaver
fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - The National Institutes of Health has introduced a new online calculator that will help people and organizations answer an increasingly occurring question: Should I get tested for COVID-19 today?. The NIH’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics announced Wednesday the launch of the "When to Test" or "WTT" calculator...

www.fox5ny.com

FloridaDaily

Neal Dunn Wants NIH, CDC to Study Cellular Immunity to COVID-19, Cover T-Cell Immunity Tests

Last week, U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Fla., who is a doctor, brought out the “COVID-19 Access to Testing and Support for Immune Response Research Act.”. The bill “would increase access to T-cell immunity testing” and “directs the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to coordinate scientific and clinical research related to the cellular immune response to COVID-19.” The proposal would also have the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) cover T-cell immunity tests.
mobihealthnews.com

COVID-19 infection, vaccination risk calculator developed by Australian researchers

In Australia, researchers have developed a tool that determines a person's risk of contracting COVID-19 and complications from vaccines. Non-profit Immunisation Coalition collaborated with the University of Queensland, Flinders University, La Trobe University, and the Queensland University of Technology to create the COVID-19 Risk Calculator (CoRiCal) tool. WHAT IT DOES.
Newswise

When to Test offers free online tool to help individuals make informed COVID-19 testing decisions

Demand is increasing for COVID-19 testing among individuals and families, especially as winter approaches and people shift to indoor activities. The National Institutes of Health’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) initiative today announced the launch of the When To Test Calculator for Individuals, a companion to the version for organizations introduced last winter. By responding to just a few prompts, the new individual impact calculator indicates whether a person should get a test—now or soon.
State
Washington State
nbc25news.com

U-M Health launches mobile COVID-19 vaccination and test verification

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Public venues from restaurants and bars to concert halls are increasingly requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Instead of carrying around their CDC-issued vaccine card, University of Michigan Health patients now have the option of displaying a digital copy of their COVID-19 vaccination record and recent COVID-19 test results through the MyUofMHealth patient portal and mobile phone app. Users can pull up their verification as text or as a QR code, which can be read by scanners at participating locations.
Daily Review & Sunday Review

DOH provides update on free COVID-19 testing, launches new dashboard (free to read)

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released additional information on Friday for the free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing site that is coming to Bradford County. Free testing will be offered at the Guthrie-owned former Kmart building, located at 2900 Elmira St. in Athens Township, Tuesdays through Saturdays starting next week and concluding Nov. 13. Tuesday through Friday testing will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Saturday testing will be offered from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.
West Valley View

Libraries, health department launch COVID-19 test program

Maricopa County Library District and Maricopa County Department of Public Health have launched a pilot program to offer free BinaxNOW kits at all 18 district facilities. BinaxNOW is a self-administered COVID-19 Antigen Test. The nasal swab test will detect an active COVID-19 infection, with results in 15 minutes. The two...
Missoulian

Opinion: Know your COVID-19 testing options

With all of the attention given to getting Montanans vaccinated, there’s one part of our getting-back-to-normal strategy that is frequently overlooked: COVID-19 testing. Testing is a critical part of our ability to separate the standard cold from early symptoms of a highly contagious and potentially serious disease — especially for the unvaccinated. That knowledge allows us to remain at work, travel freely and safely gather with friends and family.
Independent

NIH Covid-19 study seeks local participants

JACKSON TWP. – A local medical provider said it is participating in a nationwide research project examining the potential impact of three medications created for other ailments to reduce COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations. Diabetes and Endocrinology Associates of Stark County at 4565 Dressler Road NW is the only site in...
fox35orlando.com

NIH to study ‘long COVID-19’ in pregnant women

BETHESDA, Md. - Several questions surround the long-term effects of COVID-19 and pregnant women and the National Institutes of Health would like to find answers. The agency announced Tuesday that it will support a four-year follow-up study to learn about the potential effects of COVID-19 in women who contracted the disease during pregnancy.
AFP

Regeneron says Covid antibody treatment protects for at least 8 months

A synthetic antibody treatment developed by Regeneron reduced the risk of developing symptomatic Covid by more than 80 percent up to eight months after receiving the treatment, the US biotech firm said Monday. The results are "particularly important to those who do not respond to COVID-19 vaccines including people who are immunocompromised," said Myron Cohen, a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill scientist who is leading a government-sponsored study into the treatment. The study included 842 people who received a placebo and 841 who received the treatment, known as REGEN-COV, dosed at 1,200 mg and injected under the skin. During a follow-up period of two to eight months, there were seven Covid cases in the treatment group and 38 in the placebo group, representing a risk reduction of 81.6 percent.
beckershospitalreview.com

NIH to follow 1,500 pregnant patients to study long-term effects of COVID-19

The National Institutes of Health will follow up to 1,500 pregnant COVID-19 patients and their offspring for four years to study the potential long-term effects of the infection. The follow-up study, which will enroll patients who had asymptomatic or symptomatic COVID-19 during pregnancy, will assess patients' symptoms periodically throughout the...
fox5ny.com

Cell process may explain why COVID-19 variants are more infectious, NIH study shows

BETHESDA, Md. - Scientists at the National Institutes of Health said they have gained new insight into the COVID-19 alpha and delta variants, possibly explaining why the mutations are more transmissible and infectious than the original strain. Their study and findings were published online in the Proceedings of the National...
Medagadget.com

Breath Test Developed for COVID-19

Researchers at Ohio State University managed to develop a breath test for COVID-19 that can spot the infection within seconds. The basis for the test is a unique ‘breath print’ of COVID-19 that the researchers have identified, and this includes a specific combination of oxygen, nitric oxide, and ammonia in the breath.
10 Tampa Bay

When is it necessary to get another COVID-19 vaccine?

TAMPA, Fla — People who are vaccinated either received two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson. For those who are immunocompromised, health experts recommended they get a third dose as a booster shot. "The boosters aren’t for everyone, they’re designed for people who they...
9&10 News

Munson Healthcare Expands Access to COVID-19 Testing

Munson Healthcare announced Tuesday that they are taking steps to expand COVID-19 testing options in their communities by offering PCR COVID-19 testing in Traverse City and rapid antigen testing kits at several health system pharmacies. They say under a partnership with LabCorp, they are now offering PCR covid testing services...
