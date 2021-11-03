CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina Baker Lands Coveted Spot On Oprah's 'Favorite Things' List

By Sarah Tate
 6 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A North Carolina baker is getting national attention after one of her creations was named a "favorite" by media mogul and TV host Oprah Winfrey .

Each year, Winfrey releases her famous list of "Favorite Things" to highlight what she has enjoyed over the past year. For 2021's list, she featured Tonya's Cookies Pecan Crisp Jar, a sweet treat made by a baker in Chapel Hill, WCNC reports. Here's what Winfrey had to say about Council's cookies:

"You won't even know that these are gluten-free! Baker Tonya Council wanted GF cookies that tasted like her grandmother's pie. The result: a sweet treat that's rich while somehow staying very light."

Tonya's Cookies came into being after Council was inspired by her grandmother's baking. She eventually created her own recipe for Pecan Crisps, which impressed even her grandmother, who she called the "critic of all critics."

"So Honored and Blessed! Love being [listed] as one of Oprah's Favorite things," she wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a photo posing with the treats in question.

Learn more about Tonya's Cookies here .

Along with Tonya's Cookies, Winfrey celebrated 110 products that she "hopes will surprise and delight you and your loved ones" ahead of the holiday season . Read more of her "Favorite Things" here .

