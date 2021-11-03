CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers WR Deebo Samuel Misses Practice

SportsGrid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Athletic’s David Lombardi reports that the 49er’s Deebo Samuel didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice. Samuel’s been dealing with a calf injury which he further aggravated in Sunday’s 33-22 road victory over the Chicago Bears. The South Carolina product went off for 171 yards on nine catches. The only...

www.sportsgrid.com

NFL

