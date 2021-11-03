SCOTUS Hears 2nd Amendment Case

SCOTUS holds oral arguments in the biggest gun rights cases in more than a decade. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. v. Bruen, the court is hearing a challenge to New York’s “may-issue” law requiring people applying for handgun licenses to demonstrate a pressing need to carry concealed firearms. The U.S. solicitor general will also be defending the state’s law at the high court today. A sign of the intense interest on both sides, more than 80 amicus briefs were filed in the case. While many experts believe the 6-3 conservative court will invalidate New York’s statute, a more sweeping ruling could imperil other public gun restrictions as well. “About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in a state that has a gun law similar to New York’s,” Joseph Blocher, a Duke law professor, told The New York Times. “If the court strikes this law down, it could have a significant impact on the lives of tens of millions of Americans.” You can tune in to live audio here. The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia spoke more about the case on WBUR’s On Point.

