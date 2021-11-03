CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

SCOTUS Hears 2nd Amendment Case

siouxlandproud.com
 8 days ago

Iowa official enacts audit to occur in each county. Who will be mayor of an Iowa city with no one...

www.siouxlandproud.com

FOX40

Gun control advocate weighs in on SCOTUS hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday seemed ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law, but the justices also seemed worried about issuing a broad ruling that could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. Wednesday, FOX40 spoke to second amendment activist Craig deLuz, who said having to prove […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Iowa State
siouxlandproud.com

Miller-Meeks seeks to switch Iowa Congressional districts, to run in redrawn 1st District in 2022

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the current Republican Congresswoman for Iowa’s 2nd District, announced Wednesday morning that based on redistricting, she would move to the newly-drawn District 1 for the 2022 election. Miller-Meeks’ current district includes Davenport, Bettendorf, and Burlington, which all will be part of the redrawn 1st Congressional District. She won...
IOWA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Supreme Court hears arguments on scope of Second Amendment and gun control laws

Two days after hearing a major abortion case, the Supreme Court will take the bench again on Wednesday to discuss another topic that bitterly divides the country: gun rights. It's been more than a decade since the justices have decided a significant Second Amendment case and now the conservative-leaning court has the opportunity to reexamine the scope of the right to keep and bear arms in a case brought by an affiliate of the National Rifle Association.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Urban Milwaukee

As SCOTUS Hears TX Abortion Case, Wisconsinites Are Reminded of Ron Johnson’s Anti-Choice Record

MADISON, Wis. — Today, the United States Supreme Court will hear arguments on Texas’ dangerous abortion ban, which if upheld, will empower vigilantes to block a pregnant person’s reproductive freedom. Senator Ron Johnson is vehemently anti-choice, voting for anti-abortion judges who’ve put Wisconsinites reproductive rights in jeopardy and fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade.
MADISON, WI
Hutch Post

How far does the 2nd Amendment reach? Question once again before SCOTUS Wed.

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Another case that will help draw some lines regarding gun laws in the United States is due to be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday. "In two previous cases, the person who was expressing their right to have a handgun without a license kept it in their home," said KU Law professor Lou Mulligan. "The court in both cases ruled that an individual has an individual right to have a handgun in their home without a special license, again, in the home. What we're seeing in this New York case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen case, is we're seeing, does this individual right to have a handgun without a license, does that extend to carrying a handgun out in public?"
HUTCHINSON, KS
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
thetrace.org

The Biggest SCOTUS Gun Case In Over a Decade

SCOTUS holds oral arguments in the biggest gun rights cases in more than a decade. In New York State Rifle & Pistol Association. v. Bruen, the court is hearing a challenge to New York’s “may-issue” law requiring people applying for handgun licenses to demonstrate a pressing need to carry concealed firearms. The U.S. solicitor general will also be defending the state’s law at the high court today. A sign of the intense interest on both sides, more than 80 amicus briefs were filed in the case. While many experts believe the 6-3 conservative court will invalidate New York’s statute, a more sweeping ruling could imperil other public gun restrictions as well. “About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in a state that has a gun law similar to New York’s,” Joseph Blocher, a Duke law professor, told The New York Times. “If the court strikes this law down, it could have a significant impact on the lives of tens of millions of Americans.” You can tune in to live audio here. The Trace’s Jennifer Mascia spoke more about the case on WBUR’s On Point.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Norman Transcript

SCOTUS hears oral arguments on Texas' near-complete abortion ban

AUSTIN, Texas — Nearly three hours of oral arguments over a pair of lawsuits seeking to halt Texas’ controversial and recently enacted abortion ban ended with U.S. Supreme Court justices appearing to lean in favor of allowing the cases to move forward. Justices heard lawyers’ arguments on two back-to-back cases...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Minnesota

SCOTUS Hearing On Texas Abortion Law Could Be Tipping Point

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the Texas abortion law that is considered the most restrictive in the nation. The hearing will be closely watched here in Minnesota and across the country. With President Donald Trump’s three appointees to the Supreme Court, conservatives have a solid majority. Abortion rights opponents believe this is their best chance in decades to overturn Roe vs. Wade. The Supreme Court hearing will focus on the Texas abortion law which virtually bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and awards $10,000 to any citizen who sues someone who made...
TEXAS STATE
YubaNet

Abortion Providers’ Brief Filed in TX Abortion Ban Case Before SCOTUS

October 27, 2021 – Today, the Center for Reproductive Rights filed its opening brief in advance of Monday’s arguments when the Supreme Court will hear both Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson and United States v. Texas. These two cases challenge Texas’s ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, known as S.B. 8. The ban has been in effect for nearly two months, during which time most Texans have been unable to access abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS

