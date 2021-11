The release of Sea Wolf’s fifth LP Through a Dark Wood saw the project’s founder making his way out of one dark period and into another—while the record reflects on the end of his marriage, he assured his listeners that everything had leveled out in his personal life by the time the album was recorded and released in March of 2020, which, as you probably know, marked the onset of the COVID pandemic. A year and a half later Alex Brown Church has announced a deluxe edition of this record which sees a bonus EP’s worth of previously unreleased material from the Dark Wood sessions, including the song he’s debuting today called “Reflections on a Grey Dawn.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO