CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

David Birdsell

fox5ny.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElection Night sent shockwaves throughout New Jersey as the tight...

www.fox5ny.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

The coming Republican threat may be even bigger than Democrats imagine

The shift against Democratic candidates in Virginia and New Jersey in last Tuesday’s elections has shocked the left. But if anything, Democrats understate the widespread danger their party faces. To understand the magnitude of last week’s electoral earthquake, one must grasp the concept of “margin shift.” This is the difference...
New York Post

Trump slams Chris Christie for calling on GOP to move on from 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump on Monday slammed rival-turned-ally-turned-potential-rival-again Chris Christie for calling on Republicans to stop “wasting time” talking about the 2020 election. The ex-New Jersey governor, who like Trump is weighing another run for president in 2024, issued the warning at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership meeting in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Fox News

Party panicking as rural America turns on Biden’s Democrats

The good news for Democrats is they finally pushed through an infrastructure bill that would have become law months ago if it hadn’t been held hostage by progressives. The bad news for Democrats is that’s been largely overshadowed by their chaos, bitter infighting, and relentless focus on a more massive spending bill whose contents are a mystery to most Americans.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Election Night
The Independent

Top Republicans bullish on 2022 prospects after Virginia win

Fresh off a strong showing in last week's elections, some of the nation's leading Republicans expressed newfound confidence this weekend that they were well positioned to retake control of Congress next year and ultimately win back the White House.Speaking at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting in Las Vegas, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz a potential presidential contender in 2024, boasted that Democrats were “freaking out” after losing the Virginia governor's race and nearly falling short in New Jersey. Ronna McDaniel the chair of the Republican National Committee, called Tuesday's strong showing “a tsunami” and a “precursor...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters

Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […] The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy