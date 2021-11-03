TV, commentators set for Georgia vs Missouri game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs host the Missouri Tigers in an SEC East clash on Nov. 6. Georgia holds a 9-1 advantage in the series.

The Bulldogs and Tigers will kick off at noon and the game will be televised on ESPN. ESPN’s Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George are the commentators for the game.

Georgia football is set to honor former UGA head coach Mark Richt during halftime of the Nov. 6 game.

Missouri will present a unique challenge for the Georgia defense. The Tigers’ offense has one of the fastest tempos in all of college football. Georgia additionally faces an up-tempo attack next week at Tennessee.

The Georgia defense is certainly up to the task, but it will be interesting to see how the Dawgs combat the Tigers’ tempo.