The Flyers and Penguins battle will have a bit of a different look to it when they take to the ice on Thursday night. Sidney Crosby and Brian Dumoulin both tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss tomorrow’s game. This comes with the Penguins already missing Evgeni Malkin, Brian Rust, Chad Ruhwedel, and Marcus Pettersson.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO