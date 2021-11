We won’t know if Buster Posey is a Hall of Famer for five years at the earliest, but the debate is already raging. Whether or not you think Posey is worthy of Cooperstown depends on your philosophy regarding all-time greats. Some will say that Posey didn’t play for nearly long enough to accumulate the counting stats that are typically required for enshrinement. His supporters will counter with the fact that Posey was arguably the best catcher in baseball every season he was healthy, won an MVP and was a crucial element of three World Championship teams.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO