It’s that time of year when imaginations run wild, and you swear you hear spine-chilling shrieks, and things going thump and bump in the night! But what if it isn’t your imagination. There are many stories from the Juniata River Valley’s past that makes one wonder what could be lurking behind the shadows. Join me as we look at some of the local, frightful stories that have been passed from generation to generation. Fact, fiction, urban legend, only you can decide.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO