Governor Kevin Stitt is asking the Department of Defense to suspend its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for Oklahoman National Guard members. In a letter to the Secretary of Defense, the governor says, in part: "It is irresponsible for the federal government to place mandatory vaccine obligations on Oklahoma national guardsmen, which could potentially limit the number of individuals that I can call upon to assist the state during an emergency."

