Deere warns striking workers not to expect better offer

By JOSH FUNK
 9 days ago

Deere executives said Wednesday that the company wouldn't return to the bargaining table with striking workers because it wouldn't offer a better contract than one they...

Kellogg's files lawsuit against its striking cereal workers

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Kellogg Co. has filed a lawsuit against its local union in Omaha complaining that striking workers are blocking entrances to its cereal plant and intimidating replacement workers.
OMAHA, NE
Study: US shoppers outspend Chinese to restore luxury market

MILAN (AP) — The personal luxury market of high-end accessories, leather goods and apparel has snapped back to pre-pandemic levels as U.S. shoppers outspent those in China in pursuit of the latest luxury goods.
ECONOMY
US food banks struggle to feed hungry amid surging prices

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — U.S. food banks already dealing with increased demand from families sidelined by the pandemic now face a new challenge — surging food prices and supply chain issues.
CHARITIES
Ames Tribune

John Deere doubles wage increases, boosts retirement benefits in second offer to striking UAW workers

In its latest offer, Deere & Co. executives doubled wage increases and boosted future retirement payments for United Auto Workers members. An outline of a new contract between the company and the union released Sunday afternoon shows that 10,100 striking UAW members will receive 10% wage increases, compared to what they made earlier this year. That's up from a 5% or 6% increase that Deere offered in an earlier proposal, which nine out of 10 union members rejected Oct. 10.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Deere and union workers move closer to ending strike

The United Auto Workers and Deere & Co. are moving closer to ending the 18-day strike against the farm equipment-making giant. More than 10,000 United Auto Workers union members who work for Moline-based Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) at 14 facilities, mainly in Illinois and Iowa, went on strike on Oct. 14. Over the weekend, a tentative deal was reached but union members will stay out on strike until the deal is formally approved. Voting on the deal is Tuesday.
LABOR ISSUES
stockxpo.com

Deere Reaches Tentative Agreement With Striking Workers

Deere & Co. said Saturday it has reached a tentative agreement with striking workers, more than two weeks after workers walked off the job for the first time in 35 years. Details of the proposal couldn’t be immediately determined. Leaders for the United Auto Workers union were expected to brief their members on the terms of the latest tentative agreement that would cover more than 10,000 workers at 14 plants. The company said the deal would run for six years, same as previous contracts with the union.
ECONOMY
Credit Union Times

Veridian Credit Union Offers Interest-Free Loans to Striking John Deere Workers

More than 10,000 John Deere workers have been on strike in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia since Oct. 14 after the employees’ union, the United Auto Workers, rejected a contract offer from the company. This week, Waterloo, Iowa-based Veridian Credit Union ($5.6 billion in assets, 270,225 members) announced it...
WATERLOO, IA
Economy
WOWT

Striking John Deere workers wear safety vests

Showers over western Iowa gradually come to an end tonight... cloud cover will clear from our western counties overnight with lingering clouds for the metro and points to the east of Friday morning. We’ll break into widespread sunshine for the afternoon!. Before it's complete, Omaha's changing Riverfront is landing awards.
OMAHA, NE
Pacific leaders expected to agree on vaccines, fossil fuels

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Pacific Rim leaders are expected to find common ground on improving access to coronavirus vaccines and reducing fossil fuel subsidies in their annual summit.
WORLD
UK economic growth held back by supply chain problems

LONDON (AP) — The British economy slowed down during the third quarter of the year as widespread supply chain problems hobbled the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, official figures showed.
ECONOMY
China's Singles' Day shopping fest muted amid tech crackdown

HONG KONG (AP) — China's biggest online shopping day, known as "Singles' Day" on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry.
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Delivery drivers for a contractor serving companies like Walmart say their tips are reportedly being stolen to cover part of their guaranteed wages

Point Pickup is siphoning tips to go toward paying drivers' guaranteed wages, Motherboard reports. The delivery contractor, which works with retailers like Walmart, has reportedly denied the claims. One Point Pickup driver told Motherboard she saw a decrease of $400 per week in her pay. A delivery contractor that works...
INDUSTRY
CBS Atlanta

Dept. Of Labor Recognizes Atlanta-Based Company For Hiring, Supporting Veterans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CW69 News at 10) — The U.S. Department of Labor announced its annual HIRE Vets Medallion Award recipients in a virtual ceremony on November 10, 2021. HIRE Vets stands for Honoring Investments in Recruiting and Employing American Military Veterans. DOL Secretary Marty Walsh recognized 849 businesses across the country. Atlanta-based Scientific Research Corporation (SRC) won for a third year in a row. Officials select employers based on their hiring, retention and programs supporting veterans. The recognitions also tie into the DOL’s efforts to help active duty servicemembers transition into the workforce. “It’s incredibly important that all organizations really respect and show appreciation for veterans,” said SRC Vice President of Human Resources John Rocholl. “There are any, many businesses that recognize the value of veterans and who are willing take a chance and help their business grow with veterans within their ranks,” said DOL Regional Veterans Employment Coordinator Gabriel Soltero. The DOL’s Veterans Employment and Training Service (VETS) helps transition veterans into the workforce. For more information on VETS, click here. For information on the HIRE Vets Medallion Program, click here.
ATLANTA, GA
Japan adding more hospital beds in plan for next virus surge

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese government's preparations for the next virus surge include adding thousands more hospital beds to avoid a situation like last summer when COVID-19 patients were forced to stay home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Japan's Toshiba spins off energy, computer device units

TOKYO (AP) — Embattled Japanese technology conglomerate Toshiba said Friday it is restructuring to improve its competitiveness, spinning off its energy infrastructure and computer devices units.
BUSINESS
Disappearing shorts: As stocks soar, skeptics surrender

NEW YORK (AP) — The skeptics on Wall Street have gone missing. As the stock market has surged to records — unbowed by recession, pandemic or warnings of a dangerous bubble — activity has declined among short sellers.
STOCKS
Education, religious groups gain most from giving strategy

The charitable giving strategy known as donor-advised funds is a point of contention in the philanthropic community, but a new report released Thursday is shedding light on what types of organizations benefit most from the strategy.
ADVOCACY
Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holiday gatherings safer?

Yes, combined with vaccination, home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance by providing on-the-spot results.
PUBLIC HEALTH

