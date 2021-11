PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A breakthrough new treatment for the eye disease macular degeneration has just received FDA approval — and it was tested in Philadelphia at Wills Eye Hospital. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of blindness for older people. This is the first new FDA-approved treatment for it in 15 years. Sixty-two-year-old Melinda Roth says her life has improved dramatically with the help of an implant in her eye that’s the size of a grain of rice. “Science is a miracle,” Roth said. Roth has age-related macular degeneration, commonly referred to as Wet MD. That’s when abnormal blood vessels grow into the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO