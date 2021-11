For the second time in its brief history, AEW brought Dynamite to Boston. And the show opened in style, with “Cult of Personality” turning up the decibel level at Boston University’s Agganis Arena as CM Punk made his way to the ring. This was Punk’s first match in Boston since teaming with Bryan Danielson (then Daniel Bryan in WWE) at Survivor Series in 2013. He played his greatest hits, including the elbow drop from the top and the GTS, as he put Bobby Fish to sleep in the opening match.

