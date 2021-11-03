CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNN's Arlette Saenz reports on...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Democrats need to produce results after dismal election night, Biden says

President Biden said Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to "produce for the American people" if it wants to avoid defeats like Tuesday's loss in Virginia. Why it matters: Biden's recent dip in popularity — in part due to stalled legislation and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — may have contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin's election as Virginia's next governor, and other disappointing results in Tuesday's off-year elections.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Night#Cnn#Of The Night
Fox News

Liz Peek: Biden, Democrats will learn nothing from shocking election upsets

Did they hear the thunderclap message sent in New Jersey – a state with one million more Democrats than Republicans – where incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s race against a no-name GOP rival was too close to call the next morning? A race that was not even on the radar until just a couple of weeks ago, when Republican Jack Ciattarelli began to cut into Murphy’s formidable lead?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
spectrumlocalnews.com

Election night roundup from around the Hudson Valley

Here's a roundup of some contested races around the Hudson Valley, along with a link to all of the results from election night. Incumbent Republican Frank Dendanto III on Tuesday held off a challenge and defeated Democrat George Serrano, 55.5% to 44.5%, to remain Walkill supervisor. In Port Jervis, Democrat...
HUDSON, NY
Vanity Fair

“The Revenge of the Pissed-Off Suburban Mom”: Democrats’ Painful Election Night Shows It’s Time to Shred the Playbook

The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Democrats on the Rebound from Disappointing Election Day Results

The App That's Teaching Americans Spanish In 15 Minutes A Day. If You Need To Kill Time On Your Computer, This Vintage Game Is A Must-Have. No Install. Golfers Over 55 Drive 300+ Yards Using This Secret (Watch) AmRelieve /. SPONSORED. If You Have Foot Neuropathy Pain, Try This Immediately...
ELECTIONS
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy