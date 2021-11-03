Democrats are reeling from a rough election night

Tuesday’s election results dealt Democrats what was almost universally perceived as a bad hand, with Republicans winning a marquee governor’s race in Virginia and coming close in a New Jersey gubernatorial contest that no one anticipated being close.
President Biden said Thursday that the Democratic Party needs to "produce for the American people" if it wants to avoid defeats like Tuesday's loss in Virginia. Why it matters: Biden's recent dip in popularity — in part due to stalled legislation and the U.S.'s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan — may have contributed to Republican Glenn Youngkin's election as Virginia's next governor, and other disappointing results in Tuesday's off-year elections.
NEWTOWN - On an election night without contested races at the top of the ticket, voters handed control of three key boards to Republicans. Newtown voters also passed an $8 million referendum to upgrade the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at the 100-year-old Hawley Elementary School. In addition to flipping...
WASHINGTON — While President Joe Biden attended the United Nations summit on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, television cameras caught him appearing to doze while listening to speeches, a reminder of how exhausting overseas travel can be. But if he was hoping for a reprieve after returning to the White...
Did they hear the thunderclap message sent in New Jersey – a state with one million more Democrats than Republicans – where incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy’s race against a no-name GOP rival was too close to call the next morning? A race that was not even on the radar until just a couple of weeks ago, when Republican Jack Ciattarelli began to cut into Murphy’s formidable lead?
On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Fox News Contributor and former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer explains what lessons Democrats can take away from their defeat on Election Night in Virginia and the race in New Jersey for governor that is still yet to be determined. “They’re forming...
Here's a roundup of some contested races around the Hudson Valley, along with a link to all of the results from election night. Incumbent Republican Frank Dendanto III on Tuesday held off a challenge and defeated Democrat George Serrano, 55.5% to 44.5%, to remain Walkill supervisor. In Port Jervis, Democrat...
The billboards were everywhere along the New Jersey Turnpike. The TV and web ads were just as ubiquitous, featuring a sinister black-and-white clip of Governor Phil Murphy appearing to shrug off any concern about New Jersey being a high-tax state. And every time I saw one, I thought, Attack ads about taxes! This could be 2009, or 1993! Things are getting back to normal—this is great!
MAINE, USA — Opponents of the Central Maine Power hydroelectricity transmission line project won a resounding victory as the Yes on One campaign prevailed Tuesday night by about 18 points. "I think people just basically don't trust CMP," Ken Altshuler said, calling the defeat "a colossal PR failure" by the...
A few mainland states, unlike Hawaii, hold local elections in odd-numbered years. Last week these mainland elections provided valuable lessons for Democrats, Republicans, and politics in Hawaii. Like Hawaii, New Jersey and Virginia not only voted for Joe Biden for president, but did so by comfortable double-digit margins. Yet in...
The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
Whatever one’s views on the appropriateness of vaccine or mask mandates or other coronavirus-related policies, one fact about those debates is incontrovertible: Misinformation is very disproportionately a problem on one side — the right. A new poll from the Kaiser Family Foundation lays that bare better than anything before it....
Glenn Youngkin, the Republican victor in this week’s election for governor in Virginia, reacted angrily to a report which said his 17-year-old son twice tried to vote in the contest. Responding to the Washington Post on Friday, a spokesman for Youngkin said: “It’s unfortunate that while Glenn attempts to unite...
