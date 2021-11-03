CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ancient Israeli Ruins May Be Lost Roman Temple Built By King Herod

By Angelica Villa
ARTnews
ARTnews
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z9cbL_0clnXMR800

An archaeological site in northern Israel is now thought to possibly contain a lost Roman temple. The temple, which was housed within a larger ancient Roman complex, would have been built by King Herod, who presided over the province of Judea for 33 years, between 37 B.C.E. and 4 B.C.E.

The structure is located within Omrit, an archeological site that is also home to the remains of other buildings with Roman influences. Though Omrit is not very accessible to the public today due to its remote locale, the site was once highly trafficked by international visitors and researchers throughout the 19th century, when there was a surge in pilgrimages to holy sites. It wasn’t until the 1970s that scholars at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem launched an archeological survey of the site for further research. Excavation began in the 1990s.

Though some archaeologists believe that the structure could be one of four temples that were built by Herod and documented by Roman-Jewish historian Josephus Flavius, experts are still debating the theory, according to a report by Israeli news outlet Haaretz .

Within the complex, there are elaborate architectural elements such as columns and Corinthian capitals, flooring and steps. Historians believe that the temple was constructed in three phases, only to be destroyed by an earthquake in 363 C.E.

The Omrit compound, which also contains an elaborate road system, sits on a hill that overlooks the biblical Nebi Yehuda tomb, or the tomb of the Hebrew and Islamic prophet Samuel, who was worshipped by Druze and Muslim followers. The tomb’s location at the foot of the hill has led those unearthing the area to believe that the entire site was sacred. It remains one of the key relics of Roman imperial rule in the region.

Three other well-known temples built by Herod are located across Israel’s northern locales. One resides in Jerusalem, another in the central town of Samaria, and the third in the Mediterranean coastal town Casarea. Experts believe that Herod built each of them as ritual sites to the Roman emperor Augustus, who was a close political ally and had appointed Herod to oversee the region.

More from ARTnews.com

Comments / 4

Related
ARTnews

Archaeological Mapping Reveals Mongolian Empire’s Capital Was An ‘Implanted’ City

The ancient city of Karakorum, the 13th-century capital of the Mongolian Empire, has now been mapped in detail by a team of international archaeologists. Their research, published in the journal Antiquity on Thursday, revealed the settlement was much larger than originally believed and was “implanted” on the Mongolian steppe. Using advanced geophysics, the team surveyed over 1,140 acres with a Superconducting Quantum Interference Device (or SQUID) that measures topographical features on the surface, as well as magnetic fields below ground. The map was then compiled using a combination of data, field surveys, aerial photographs, and historical accounts. Jan Bemmann, the study’s lead...
SCIENCE
ARTnews

Millennia-Old Tomb of Treasurer to Ramses II Unveiled in Egypt

The tomb of a treasurer to the pharaoh Ramses II has been discovered in Egypt. The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities unveiled the find on Saturday, allowing the press its first views of the tomb’s richly decorated walls, which are lined with murals that are still partially intact. Ramses II is believed to have ruled during the 13th century B.C.E. He was known for being among the most important pharaohs to have presided over Egypt during the New Kingdom period, when the empire was at the height of its power. In addition to being celebrated for the extent of his...
MIDDLE EAST
ARTnews

Artists on the Climate Talks, Tomb of Treasurer to Ramses II Found, and More: Morning Links for November 2, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE CLIMATE TALKS BEGIN. World leaders are converging on Glasgow, Scotland, for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, aka COP26, and artists are participating in various ways. A text piece by Jenny Holzer that quotes activist Greta Thunberg will be projected in the city, the National reports; street murals made by children about climate change have gone up around the United Kingdom, BBC News relays; and the Scotsman has a roundup of climate-related local art shows. The visiting dignitaries dined at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum on Monday night, per Glasgow Live, and musician Brian Eno will host a panel next week about how artists can respond to...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland Jewish News

Rare biblical ‘Balm of Gilead’ engraving found on 2,000-year-old seal in Jerusalem

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday the discovery in eastern Jerusalem of an ancient amethyst seal bearing the first known depiction of the plant known as “Balm of Gilead.”. The engraving on the 2,000-year-old seal apparently portrays the biblical persimmon plant—not related to the familiar fruit of the same...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israel Israeli#Roman Temple#B C E#Roman Jewish#Haaretz#Corinthian#Islamic#Druze
Smithonian

Holding Cell for Gladiators, Doomed Prisoners Found at Roman Amphitheater in England

Nearly 2,000 years ago, Roman gladiators, doomed prisoners and wild animals anxiously awaited their fate in a small room at the Richborough amphitheater in southeastern England. Now, reports Jack Malvern for the London Times, archaeologists have identified the ruins of this ancient carcer, or holding cell. The cell and other...
SCIENCE
sciencealert.com

New Horrifying Secrets of Peru's Ancient Civilizations Unearthed in The Andes

The foothills of the Andes mountains are revealing their bloody secrets: the ancient skeletons of sacrificed children. Archaeologists have unearthed 29 human bodies entombed approximately 1,000 years ago at Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region of northwestern Peru. Four of the skeletons – belonging...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Smithonian

The Secret Excavation of Jerusalem

In the annals of archaeology, it ranks as the most bizarre excavation team. Led by a handsome British aristocrat, its members included a Swiss psychic, a Finnish poet, an English cricket champion and a mustachioed Swede who once piloted a steamboat on the Congo River. None had any training in the field.
SCIENCE
Smithonian

3,500-Year-Old Babylonian Tablet May Contain Earliest Known Depiction of a Ghost

A tablet made in ancient Babylon around 1500 B.C.E. may be the earliest known depiction of a ghost, a top scholar of ancient Middle Eastern inscriptions argues in a new book. The clay tablet is part of a guide to exorcising ghosts held in the collections of the British Museum, reports Dalya Alberge for the Observer. Irving Finkel, a curator in the London museum’s Middle Eastern department and the author of the forthcoming book The First Ghosts: Most Ancient of Legacies, says the image on the tablet is only visible when viewed from above under a light. The museum acquired the artifact in the 19th century, but it has never been exhibited.
MUSEUMS
Telegraph

Father Gregor Pawlowski, Jewish Holocaust survivor who became a Catholic bishop in Israel – obituary

Father Gregor Pawlowski, who has died aged 90, was a Jewish survivor of the Holocaust and the Bishop of Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv. He was born on August 23 1931 in Zamosc, in the region of Lublin, Poland, the youngest of four children of Mendel and Miriam Griner, who owned a small business, trading in wood and coal. His original name was Yaacov Zvi Griner, or “Hersch”, the Yiddish translation of the Hebrew Zvi, which means “deer”.
WORLD
Reuters

Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms

AL ULA, Saudi Arabia, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Amid the arid desert and mountains of Al Ula in northwest Saudi Arabia, archaeologists are working to excavate the remnants of the ancient and long-forgotten kingdoms of Dadan and Lihyan. Al Ula, a flagship tourist destination since it opened in 2019, is...
SCIENCE
TIME

Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years . Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. A judge then quickly reimposed the longstanding prayer ban, narrowly averting an international crisis.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Path of righteousness... might be WRONG: Millions of Christians could have made the 500-mile Camino de Santiago pilgrimage in vain after study suggests sacred bones at its end may NOT actually belong to Saint James the Great

Since the 9th Century, the Camino de Santiago has been one of the most famous pilgrimages in the world – but all those footsteps may have been in vain. Bones which have long been believed to belong to Saint James the Great, one of Jesus Christ's Twelve Apostles, are held at the Cathedral de Santiago de Compostela in North-West Spain.
RELIGION
abc17news.com

Archaeologists in Egypt reveal tomb of Ramses II’s chief treasurer

Archaeologists in Egypt have uncovered the tomb of Batah-M-Woya, who was chief treasurer in the time of King Ramses II. The tomb is located in Saqqara, a huge necropolis south of Cairo, according to a statement from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities published Saturday. Saqqara has been the site...
SCIENCE
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
ARTnews

ARTnews

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy