Seth Magaziner leads fundraising for 2022 RI governor’s race

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner leads the fundraising among Democrats running for governor in 2022, ending with more than a million dollars in his campaign account.

According to records filed with the state Board of Elections, Magaziner raised $255,000 in the third fundraising quarter, The Providence Journal reported.

Governor Daniel McKee, the second-highest fundraiser, has raised $154,200 in the quarter, ending with $800,682 in his campaign account, The Boston Globe reported.

On Monday, Magaziner’s campaign announced the creation of a finance committee lead by former International Game Technology executive Donald Sweitzer.

The appointment of Sweitzer drew some criticism from state Sen. Samuel Bell, who questioned why Magaziner “believes it’s ethical to have a lobbyist for a big gambling corporation with significant state business headline his fundraising committee?”

Magaziner’s campaign spokesperson declined to comment on Bell’s comment, the newspaper reported.