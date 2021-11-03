CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Appeals Court Rules That in Bitter Law-Firm Dissolution Dispute, Arbitrator Can Only Decide One Issue: Credit for Case Origination

By Jason Grant
Law.com
 6 days ago

A bitterly contested law-firm dissolution dispute will head to arbitration on the narrow issue of partner credit for bringing in cases...

www.law.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

City law protecting commercial tenants faces test in appeals court

Weeks after a federal court deemed it potentially unconstitutional, a key pandemic-era protection for the city’s commercial tenants is about to face its first judicial test. After ZAVŌ Restaurant & Lounge stopped paying rent on its 15,000-square-foot space at 1011 Third Avenue in March 2020, landlord Olshan Properties sued to collect at least $795,000 from owner Ilya Zavolunov and his son Michael, who personally guaranteed ZAVŌ’s 15-year lease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kjzz.org

Appeals court rules Cyber Ninjas' audit documents are subject to public records law

The Court of Appeals has shot down the latest bid by Cyber Ninjas to keep secret the records it has related to the audit of the 2020 election. In an 8-page ruling Tuesday, the judges rebuffed claims by the company that the documents, emails and other items it has are beyond the reach of Arizona’s public records law. The court said once the company started doing the Senate’s work, it became the custodian of any documents related to the audit which, by definition, was a public function.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Court#Arbitration Clause#Court Of Appeals#Dissolution#The Appellate Division#First Department
Law.com

Utah Supreme Court Kicks Lead Poisoning Case Back to District Court to Answer If Intentional-Injury Exception Can Apply to Occupational Disease Claims

An attorney representing a Utah man who contracted lead poisoning while working at an ammunition plant is preparing to file a petition for rehearing after the state Supreme Court remanded the case to the lower court to answer if the intentional-injury exception can apply to occupational disease claims. Layne Kay...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

'The Real Elephant in the Room': Debate Over Augusta Judicial Circuit Split Reaches Supreme Court of Georgia

Supreme Court of Georgia oral arguments consider constitutionality of the legislature's enactment of Senate Bill 9. Senate Bill 9 split Columbia County from Augusta Judicial Circuit, creating single-county Columbia Judicial Circuit months after first black DA elected to Augusta. Plaintiffs argue election of Augusta Judicial Circuit's first African American DA...
GEORGIA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Inventor Faces Skeptical Appeals Court in PTO ‘Secret Rule’ Case

Federal Circuit judge questioned challenge to evidence ruling. Inventor Gilbert Hyatt faced skepticism from a Federal Circuit panel in his attempt to revive a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office of maintaining a secret rule to block him from obtaining patents. Hyatt is appealing a decision from a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Law.com

Alleging Carnival Refusing to Pay $315K Arbitration Award, South Florida Firm Seeks Court Order

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Lipcon Margulies Alsina & Winkleman filed a motion to confirm an arbitration award naming international cruise line Carnival Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The motion was brought on behalf of former Carnival employee Stanko Mirkovich. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:21-cv-23813, Mirkovich v. Carnival Corporation.
FLORIDA STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
LABOR ISSUES
kcur.org

Missouri Supreme Court case could relax rules on how elected officials talk about ballot issues

The Missouri Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday in a case that could shape how local elected officials are able to talk about ballot issues. Six elected officials from the St. Louis County area brought the lawsuit in 2019. It challenges a state law that says officers, employees or agents of political subdivisions, such as cities or school districts, cannot spend public money to “advocate, support, or oppose the passage or defeat of any ballot measure or the nomination or election of any candidate for public office.” Violations of the law are a Class 4 election offense, a misdemeanor punishable by less than a year in jail or fines of up to $2,500.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

The Supreme Court just took a case on the EPA’s authority. Its decision could undo most major federal laws.

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a challenge to the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, in a case that legal scholars say could undermine Congress’s constitutional authority to delegate power to federal agencies. Some argue that such regulation — not just by the EPA, but in President Biden’s vaccine mandate as well — is unconstitutional because of a somewhat arcane legal doctrine called the “nondelegation doctrine.” This theory holds that Congress cannot delegate broad policymaking authority to government agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Pa. Supreme Court Should Continue to Support ADR Efforts in Eviction Proceedings

In the past few months, multiple county courts have sought permission to utilize alternative dispute resolution (ADR) procedures in eviction proceedings, including procedures for collaborating with their county rental assistance provider. Thousands of households across the country remain at risk of eviction. Pennsylvania is no different. In Allegheny County, nearly...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Law firm asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado compelled speech case

(The Center Square) – A public interest law firm is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a ruling against a Colorado small business owner who is allegedly being forced to express a viewpoint that offends her religious beliefs. Mountain States Legal Foundation (MSLF) filed a brief of amicus curiae...
CONGRESS & COURTS
financialadvisoriq.com

Potential Industry Impact of FA Arbitration Case Before the Supreme Court

An ex-Ameriprise Financial Services advisor’s pending case before the Supreme Court of the United States could determine whether federal courts have the authority to confirm or vacate Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration awards — and firms would prefer it if they did, according to arbitration lawyers. What’s the case all...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy