Presidential Election

DeSantis refers to Biden administration as 'Brandon administration'

By Matthew Miller
 6 days ago

E ven Ron DeSantis isn't immune from Brandon fever.

During an address on Wednesday morning, the Florida governor jokingly referred to the Biden administration as the "Brandon administration," prompting cheers from the crowd.

DeSantis spoke to a crowd at an election integrity press conference in Palm Beach to discuss a range of topics, including Big Tech, woke culture, and the GOP victory in Virginia.

TRUMP SMILES AS BASEBALL FANS CHANT 'LETS GO BRANDON' IN HIS DIRECTION

"If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media — although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night," DeSantis said. "If you look at that. If you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda."

"When you look at the Biden — when you look at the Brandon administration," he continued, prompting the crowd to cheer and chant, "Let's go Brandon."


The "Let's go Brandon" joke started after a reporter mistook chants about the president from a NASCAR crowd as cheers for racer Brandon Brown. The now-viral phrase is a euphemism for the actual chant "F*** Joe Biden."

Several rap songs titled after the phrase have topped Apple Music charts in recent weeks. Bryson Gray's rap "Let's Go Brandon" and two other "Let's go Brandon " songs by Loza Alexander made it on Apple's top 10 songs.

