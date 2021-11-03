CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Listen To Lt. Matt Of Cetacean Ops Personal Log From ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’

trekmovie.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month’s season two finale of Lower Decks still has people talking, including the final reveal of Cetacean Ops, and ending on a cliffhanger. The official Star Trek Logs Instagram account has updates on both of those. Plus, you can now pre-order your own USS Cerritos. Matt’s Log. On...

trekmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online

The latest addition to the Star Trek universe, "Star Trek: Prodigy" is beamed up and available to stream on Paramount Plus today. You will also be able to stream Star Trek: Prodigy on Nickelodeon before the release of the second series, but not just yet. The animated TV series tells the story of five kids who escape imprisonment in an uncharted part of the galaxy, before travelling across their planet to find an abandoned starship buried in the sand.
TV & VIDEOS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Serves as Entry Point for Newcomers

Star Trek: Prodigy – the 10th series and the third animated series set in the 55-year-old science-fiction franchise – will serve as a gateway for Trek newbies, particularly children to whom it’s geared. “In the pilot, they start in the Delta Quadrant (a largely unexplored region of space). That was...
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Prodigy Premiere Video Review

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 28. Spoiler-free review by Tara Bennett. Star Trek: Prodigy benefits greatly from Kate Mulgrew's return as Hologram Kathryn Janeway as the mentor and voice of reason on USS Protostar. Her assured purr of wisdom adds heft to the show's premise and is the perfect conduit to teach younger generations about Gene Roddenberry's ethos about inclusivity and inspired curiosity for what's out amongst the stars. The new cast is fun with lots of appeal for younger viewers, and Ella Purnell's Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui's Rok-Tahk are already stealing a lot of their scenes due to their nuanced and empathetic vocal work. The premiere sets the stage for a credible course for adventure that has the potential to grow into something special.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lower Decks#New Star Trek#Cetacean Ops#Paramount#Starfleet Security
TV Fanatic

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1 Episode 3

Hologram Janeway introduces herself and discovers this crew isn't Starfleet. She pegs them as cadets and Dal runs with it, asking her to explain the Federation and Starfleet to them, as a refresher. When she offers to plot a course for them, Dal declines, asking her instead to help them...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Did Star Trek: Prodigy Just Retcon A Major Detail From Star Trek: Discovery?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Star Trek: Prodigy episode “Starstruck.” Read at your own risk!. Star Trek: Prodigy is Paramount+’s latest entry in the sci-fi franchise, and also a new series that prioritizes teaching younger kids about the basics of Star Trek and its universe. The alien crew of the USS Protostar certainly got a crash course of Starfleet info in the latest episode, and it was potentially more information than many actual Starfleet members were meant to learn. During Hologram Janeway’s explanation of Starfleet, eagle-eyed viewers spotted what appeared to be the USS Discovery, which has led to questions of whether the animated series retconned a significant detail from Star Trek: Discovery.
TV SERIES
Eyewitness News

New Star Trek Series for Kids

There's a new Star Trek series aimed at younger audiences. Star Trek: Prodigy is streaming on Paramount+ and new episodes are released every Thursday.
TV SERIES
trekmovie.com

See 15 New Photos From ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 4

Paramount+ has released a batch of new photos from the first two episodes of Star Trek: Discovery season 4. Episode one is titled “Kobayashi Maru” and episode two is titled “Anomaly.” There are also a couple of new behind-the-scenes shots for the show. “Kobayashi Maru” photos feature new President, and...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
GIZORAMA

Step Through the Mirror in Star Trek Online: Reflections

Step into the mirror, Captains — you may never be the same. The Terran Emperor is up to something so dastardly, that Admiral Leeta from the Mirror Universe has come to you for help. Can you save both realities from tyranny? Or will you fall to the darkness on the looking glass’s other side? Reflections stars the returning Chase Masterson, playing Leeta, the role she originated on “Deep Space Nine.” Mirror Leeta has been a thorn in the side of the Federation for years — can those differences be put aside? Can you even trust her?
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Star Trek: Prodigy” Renewed For S2

The Paramount+ service has handed out a renewal order for a second season of the animated kids series “Star Trek: Prodigy”. The order comes just two weeks after the show premiered on October 28th and had what the streamer says was the top-performing premiere day out of any originally animated kids series on the platform.
TV SERIES
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Best ‘Star Trek’ gift

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which “Star Trek” gift is best?  Few TV series inspire the dedication or fervor that “Star Trek” does. The prolific series is known for having zealous fans, and if you have a trekkie in your life, a gift inspired by their favorite science fiction show is […]
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Cast's Favorite Moments From the Show

Sonequa Martin-Green and the crew of the USS Discovery are returning for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 on November 18, 2021. The new Discover season will continue the journey of the flagship Trek series on Paramount Plus, featuring Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham as she and her crew encounter a mysterious new threat in the far-off future of the 32nd century. In preparation for Disco Season 4, IGN spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and executive producer Michelle Paradise, asking the entire crew to discuss their favorite moments from Star Trek Discovery so far. We got a wide range of responses, from the Mirror Universe of the "Terra Firma" Season 3 episodes, to the drunken hijinks of Discovery Season 1's "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" through the famous toothbrush scene featuring Rapp and Cruz, del Barrio's Trill cave experiences in "Forget Me Not," Grudge the cat bringing the unexpected to a scene with Wiseman, and more. Watch the full video for the Star Trek: Discovery cast's best and favorite moments from the Trek show so far!
TV SERIES
FanSided

Star Trek: Lower Decks need to do more with characters like Sonya Gomez

Star Trek: Lower Decks needs to further advance characters we don’t remember. Star Trek: Lower Decks is currently working on their third season, but one thing that should absolutely be in there is more minor characters from past Star Trek series. The animated series explored the evolution of a former character from The Next Generation in Sonya Gomez, revealing that she was now a captain at the time of Lower Decks.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Star Trek,’ ‘Transformers’ Movies Pushed Back at Paramount

Paramount is pushing back two of its tentpoles. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has moved back a year and will now bow on June 9, 2023. It previously was slated for June 24, 2022. The film, from Creed II director Steven Caple Jr., stars Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback. Set in the 1990s, the globe-trotting property is nearing the end of principal photography, with locations shown in the film including Brooklyn, New York and Peru. Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, is executive producing. Skydance is co-financing and executive producing.
MOVIES
trekmovie.com

Review: ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Begins To Explore In “Dreamcatcher”

Star Trek: Prodigy Season 1, Episode 3 – Debuted Thursday, November 4, 2021. Using a classic Star Trek setup, Prodigy reveals more about its characters in a visually stunning episode. WARNING: Spoilers below!. RECAP. “We should check it out”. After their inexperience almost got them all killed in last week’s...
TV SERIES
adafruit.com

Talking Computer from Star Trek

First Officer’s log. I am being held captive by the Kzinti, an aggressive feline species with the worst fashion sense in the sector. They intercepted our shuttlecraft and seized highly sought-after cargo — Adabox #1242. What IS it with cats and boxes?. It’s a simple matter of economics that retail...
BEAUTY & FASHION
darkhorizons.com

Next “Transformers,” “Star Trek” Delayed

Paramount Pictures has pushed back two of its major releases. The Steven Caple Jr.-directed “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which was to bow on June 24th 2022, will now open a full year later on June 9th 2023. Set in the 1990s, the film has been shooting around Brooklyn, New...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Actress Camille Saviola Dies At 71

Actress Camille Saviola - best known for her role as Kai Opaka Sulan in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine - has passed away at the age of 71. The Star Trek franchise let fans know of Saviola's passing today, in a social media post that read "StarTrek.com is saddened to learn of the passing of Camille Saviola. Camille made her mark on the Star Trek Universe as the incredible Kai Opaka. She will be greatly missed." Though she only had a handful of appearances in DS9 episodes (and novels), Saviola's Kai Opaka very much left an impression on fans and the franchise, and she will, indeed, be missed.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy