HAMDEN, Conn. — The last-minute push is on for local government candidates to campaign before Election Day. Candidates have been working hard over the last several months to get the word out about their platforms. Now, the next few days are focused on getting their supporters to turn out. That can be a challenge: despite how close to home many municipal issues hit, voters tend not to turn out for 'off-year' elections.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 11 DAYS AGO