Iowa State

Journalist and author Sanam Maher reflects on her book and adjusting to life in Iowa

By Iowa Public Radio
iowapublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1967, about 1,500 writers from more than 150 countries have spent time in residence at the University of Iowa International Writing Program (IWP). A group of 18 established writers from around the world has just arrived in Iowa to take part in fall residency for the IWP. Sanam...

www.iowapublicradio.org

Greensburg Daily News

Local author publishes second book

BATESVILLE — In 2019, Larry Reidy began to write an autobiography as a memoir for his kids and grandchildren. Once the pandemic began, Reidy decided to write another book: “Batesville Shooter and Friends.”. In 2016, Reidy began a website called Batesvilleshooter.com where he reviewed guns. He owns 115 guns. Knowing...
BATESVILLE, IN
maine.edu

Q&A: Noah Hurowitz '13, Journalist and Author

A lot has been written about notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera. But in his new book, Noah Hurowitz '13 tells the untold story. Why did you choose USM?: I wanted to live in Portland, and USM struck me as a school that was accessible, perfectly located, and took its students seriously.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
hometownsource.com

Plymouth author shares stories of life under military dictatorships in her homeland Uruguay

Plymouth resident and Uruguay native Tessa Bridal is excited to announce the release of her literary nonfiction book “The Dark Side of Memory: Uruguay’s Disappeared Children and the Families who Never Stopped Searching.” It’s a retelling of how the Cold War played out in South America by the children and families who survived imprisonment, torture and disappearance.
PLYMOUTH, MN
danspapers.com

Podcast: Dan Talks with Karl Grossman, Journalist, Author, TV Reporter & Professor

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast, Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.
TV & VIDEOS
