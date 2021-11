PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Two major pharmacy chains announced that they will start giving kids as young as 5 the Pfizer COVID-19 this weekend. Walgreens will have its first appointments available on Saturday. CVS starts giving shots on Sunday. A parent or legal guardian must provide consent for the vaccination and be with the child for the appointment. The Food and Drug Administration approved Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in kids 5-11 earlier this week, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just formally recommended it. There are an estimated 28 million American kids in the 5-11 age group.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO