Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Eight stops in return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their long-awaited first battle with the Jameis Winston-led New Orleans Saints. Here’s how it will go for the Buccaneers. Boy, the bucks sure I’ve had their fair share of reunion specials so far and the 2021 NFL season. First, it was the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick showdown, and now we get the Buccaneers facing Jameis Winston for the first time as opponents. Granted, the latter may not be quite on the same level as the former, but it’s significant in the hearts of Tampa Bay nonetheless.
Comments / 0