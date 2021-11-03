Buccaneers' Lavonte David: Eight stops in return

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are getting a team captain back just in time to face their most heated division rival. Inside linebacker Lavonte David, who has missed the last two games with a high ankle sprain, is active on Sunday as the Buccaneers take on the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome. David was one of five Tampa Bay players listed as questionable on Friday's injury report but he has been cleared to play and will step back into his usual starting spot next to Devin White. That's an encouraging development for a Buccaneers defense that has to contend with Saints running back Alvin Kamara, one of the league's best dual threats in the rushing and passing games.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO