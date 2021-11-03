CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL

By SEAN KRAJACIC, Kenosha News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH NOW: Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Day 3: Man who took video...

The Independent

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jury watches drone video of teenager shooting first protester

A drone video played at Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial on Tuesday showed the moment the teenager shot the first of the two protesters he is accused of murdering.In the video, which was zoomed in and slowed down by a forensic expert, demonstrator Joseph Rosenbaum can be seen following Mr Rittenhouse until the teen spins around and shoots him. Mr Rosenbaum then falls to the ground, and Mr Rittenhouse runs behind a car.According to the Associated Press, this was the clearest footage the jury has seen so far of the shooting, after which Mr Rittenhouse shot two more protesters –...
CBS Chicago

Former Federal Prosecutor Says Rittenhouse Trial Prosecution May Be Hoping For Mistrial Without Prejudice, So They Can Start Over

CHICAGO (CBS) — A former federal prosecutor said Wednesday that the prosecution in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial may be hoping for a mistrial without prejudice – under which the trial would start over with a new jury. The reason, former prosecutor Phil Turner said, is that things are not going well for the prosecutors in the Rittenhouse case. As CBS 2’s Chris Tye reported Wednesday evening, Turner said that even before Rittenhouse took the stand Wednesday, the case was going poorly for prosecutors – and the events Wednesday may have made for an even steeper climb for the State of Wisconsin. “They’re...
CHICAGO, IL
Arrested Cameron man allegedly kicked officer

A Cameron man is free on a $5,000 signature bond pending a preliminary hearing Dec. 10, 2021, after being charged with multiple felony offenses following a domestic quarrel at his home, Barron County Circuit Court documents said. A complaint filed Oct. 25, 2021, identifies the defendant as Michael W. Rust,...
CAMERON, WI
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PIX11

Mother brought to tears by arrest in her daughter’s shooting death

BROOKLYN — The mother of a Crown Heights shooting victim cried Wednesday after the woman accused of killing her daughter was apprehended by police officers in Florida. Delia Johnson, 42, was shot and killed when a woman approached her on the street in the vicinity of Franklin Avenue and Prospect Place in Brooklyn at about […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

15-year-old member of NYPD Explorers program missing in Queens

ST. ALBANS, Queens — A 15-year-old girl went missing in Queens, police said Sunday Jaeleen Easington was last seen at her Farmers Boulevard home near 119th Drive on Wednesday night, officials said. Family told PIX11 News Easington is in the NYPD Explorers program. Her mom has cancer and is devastated by the teen’s disappearance. Easington […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Officials say JaShyah Moore was first reported as runaway; mom disputes it

NEWARK, N.J. — In a bombshell disclosure in the disappearance of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens told reporters Wednesday the child’s mother “reported her as a runaway initially.” When reached by phone, JaShyah Moore’s mother, Jamie Moore, refuted the claim. “That is not true! I said she went to the deli […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

FBI asks JaShyah Moore’s mom for polygraph, takes DNA swab

EAST ORANGE, N.J. —  The mother of 14-year-old JaShyah Moore, the East Orange, New Jersey girl who vanished nearly four weeks ago, was asked to take a polygraph test by the FBI, according to the mom herself. Jamie Moore told PIX11 News Monday night she was questioned for two hours by FBI agents at the […]
EAST ORANGE, NJ

