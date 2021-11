Senior Vice President, Commercial Team Lead at Fifth Third Bank. Nick Phelps has joined the Fifth Third Kentuckiana Leadership team as SVP, Commercial Team Lead. As an experienced business development officer, Phelps will assist in leading the team for 5/3 and initiate efforts to deliver banking solutions to middle market businesses throughout Kentucky and Southern Indiana. Prior to joining 5/3 bank Phelps was with JP Morgan Chase in Kentucky for seven years where he was recognized nationally as an emerging leader. He is a proud alumni of both the UK & U of L.

BUSINESS ・ 10 HOURS AGO